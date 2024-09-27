Share on Pinterest Bariatric surgery may be better for preserving kidney function in people with diabetes and obesity than GLP-1 drugs. Image credit: Ruben Earth/Getty Images.

In a new study, people with obesity, diabetes, and chronic kidney disease were less likely to see their kidney disease advance after bariatric surgery compared to people treated with GLP-1 drugs.

Chronic kidney disease often develops as a result of type 2 diabetes that occurs when someone has obesity, and is a major cause of mortality from diabetes.

In addition to reducing the size of a person’s stomach, bariatric surgery also produces metabolic changes that reduce hunger.

For people with obesity and chronic kidney disease, bariatric surgery is significantly more closely associated with a decrease in the progression of kidney disease than treatment with GLP-1 drugs for diabetes. This is the finding of a new study from the Cleveland Clinic.

In the study, individuals treated with bariatric surgery had a 60% lower risk of the progression of kidney impairment, and a 44% lower risk of kidney failure or death.

Chronic kidney disease is a known major cause of further health problems and death in people with obesity and type 2 diabetes.

Bariatric surgery, one common type of which is gastric sleeve surgery, reduces the size of the stomach by about 80% through the removal of sections of the organ.

This has the effect of reducing the amount of food it takes for a person to feel full, and also results in metabolic changes that reduce their sense of hunger in the first place.

Both of these changes help resolve obesity, which is implicated in both kidney disease and diabetes.

The study involved 425 participants. Of these, 183 received surgery, while 242 received GLP-1 diabetes drugs , which also promote weight loss. Participants were followed for a median of 5.8 years.