How 6 global diets compare when it comes to health For this study, researchers compared six diets followed worldwide to examine their potential health benefits and risks, as well as their impact on the gut microbiome. These were: the Mediterranean diet

high-fiber diet

plant-based diet

high-protein diet

ketogenic (keto) diet

Western diet. “We chose to focus on these six diets because they are among commonly consumed diets worldwide, that represent a spectrum from healthy to not healthy diets,” Catherine Stanton, PhD, senior principal research officer in the Food Biosciences Department of Teagasc Food Research Centre in Ireland and lead author of this study, explained to Medical News Today. “It is important to understand how diet positively and negatively affects the gut microbiome to enable people to make informed decisions that can improve health and potentially reduce the risk or progression of certain diseases, such as cardiovascular disease and IBD,” she told us. “IBD and cancer, particularly colon cancer, and cardiovascular disease are serious and potentially life-threatening diseases,” Stanton continued. “Emphasizing the link between diet and these diseases can help raise awareness, encourage early intervention, and guide dietary recommendations, ultimately improving health outcomes and enhancing quality of life.”

Mediterranean diet has positive effect on gut microbiome When evaluating the Mediterranean diet compared to the other five diets, researchers found it promoted certain bacteria and reduced harmful ones, improving gut microbiome composition and thereby increasing SCFA production. The researchers also reported the Mediterranean diet’s impact on the gut microbiome made it helpful in managing diseases such as IBD, type 2 diabetes, and heart disease. “The Mediterranean diet features abundant fruits, vegetables, whole grains, olive oil, fish, dairy, and reduced red meat consumption,” Stanton said. “This diverse diet, rich in healthy fats, prebiotic foods, and fiber, supports a balanced and diverse gut microbiome. Additionally, it has anti-inflammatory effects, boosts the immune system, and fosters the growth of beneficial gut bacteria, making it effective in disease prevention,” she further noted.

Confirming detrimental effects of the Western diet Stanton advised doctors to use these findings to emphasize to their patients that diet can be a valuable, low-cost tool for improving quality of life, preventing or slowing disease progression, and promoting longevity. “When discussed thoroughly with your doctor, diet can also serve as a potent adjuvant therapy for conditions such as cardiovascular disease, IBD, and even psychiatric disorders like depression and Alzheimer’s disease,” she added. “Further studies are needed on the impact of diet in early life on long-term gut microbiota and health outcomes.” MNT also spoke with Wael Harb, MD, a board-certified hematologist and medical oncologist at MemorialCare Cancer Institute at Orange Coast and Saddleback Medical Centers in Orange County, CA, about this review. Harb, who was not involved in the research, commented that this review effectively highlights the detrimental effects of the Western diet on gut health, providing further evidence of the increased risk of colorectal cancer and inflammatory bowel disease related to the high content of fat and sugar in Western diets. “The father of medicine, Hippocrates, said ‘Let food be thy medicine’ and this ancient wisdom is more true today than ever before in that understanding the impact of diet on the gut microbiome is crucial because it directly influences our overall health,” he told us. Like Stanton, Harb advised that: “The Western diet [upsets] the balance of beneficial bacteria for most chronic [inflammatory diseases]. Educating people about the connection empowers them to make informed diet choices and promote gut health and lower disease risk.”