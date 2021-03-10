Share on Pinterest New research in mice suggests that the typical Western diet may lead to obesity-related changes in the gut. Eduardo Lopez/Addictive Creative/Offset

A study in mice has found that eating a highly processed diet rich in purified carbohydrates changed the community of fungi living in the animals’ guts.

These alterations in the fungal community correlated with changes in the way the animals’ bodies metabolized the diet.

The study suggests that future research into the links between diet, gut microbes, and health should take fungi into account.

The microbes that live in our guts, or microbiota, are known to play important roles in how our bodies metabolize the food we eat and many other aspects of our health.

To date, however, the majority of studies have focused on bacteria, and few have looked at viruses. This means that research has largely ignored the other kingdoms of organisms we play host to, such as protists, archaea, and fungi.

Recent research in humans and mice does suggest that fungi influence their hosts’ metabolism, either directly or via their effect on bacteria.

However, their role remains unclear. This is partly because of the difficulty in distinguishing between fungi that are temporary guests — after ingestion in food or from other environmental sources, for example — and those that make their home in the gut.

Researchers at the University of Tennessee Health Science Center in Memphis addressed this question by studying fungi from laboratory mice with the same genetic backgrounds but from four different suppliers.

They fed the mice either a diet rich in purified carbohydrates — which reflects an ultra-processed, Western diet — or a more balanced, standard lab chow.

The scientists then investigated changes in the abundance and diversity of fungi in part of the small intestine called the jejunum. This is known to host the most diverse fungal populations in the intestines of mice.