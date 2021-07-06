Share on Pinterest New research in mice examines the effects of a Western diet on skin inflammation. Michael Berman/Getty Images

A new study in mice suggests that a high sugar, moderate fat diet causes imbalance in the gut microbiome and promotes inflammation in the skin and joints.

Switching to a balanced diet can reverse the inflammatory effects and increase microbiome diversity.

A recent study in mice led by researchers at the University of California (UC) Davis School of Medicine found that an imbalanced diet may further exacerbate inflammatory skin conditions by way of the gut microbiome.

The study appears in the Journal of Investigative Dermatology.

Psoriasis is an autoimmune skin condition that also involves inflammation. It manifests with itching, rashes, and scaly patches on the skin.

While psoriasis is fairly common, there is no permanent treatment. Around 30% of people with psoriasis may develop joint pain and swelling in the form of psoriatic arthritis.

Diet is known to influence the skin’s susceptibility to inflammation. It also plays a role in maintaining the homeostasis of the gut microbiome community.

The gut microbiota consists of trillions of microorganisms that, when out of balance, can make the body more susceptible to disease and infection.

For the present study, the researchers used a mouse model and split the mice into two diet groups: one group received a “chow diet”, while the other was fed a “Western diet.”

The study defines Western diet as “a high sugar and moderate fat diet”, as opposed to a chow diet, which is considered a standard, balanced diet for mice.

After 6 weeks of the respective diets, the researchers injected a number of mice from each group with DNA of the interleukin-23 (IL-23) cytokine protein. IL-23 is a protein involved in the inflammatory response, and it is linked to many inflammatory conditions.

The researchers then continued to feed the respective diets to the mice for an additional 4 weeks, for a total of 10 weeks.