Recently, the government of the United Kingdom received ethics approval to run the world's first SARS-CoV-2 human challenge study. In this article, we explain what human challenge studies are and what insights they can provide. Share on Pinterest BSIP/Getty Images As it stands, 11 COVID-19 vaccines have been authorized, across several countries. Waiting in the wings are at least 80 vaccine candidates, 20 of which are in phase 3 clinical trials. It is truly incredible that within 1 year of discovering a new virus, we already have a range of experimental and authorized vaccines, but this is not the end of the story. There is still room to improve existing vaccines. Additionally, having a range of companies manufacturing vaccines can be beneficial — if problems arise with one supply chain, another can take its place. It may also be the case that certain vaccines work better in some populations than in others. To help streamline and improve vaccine testing and discovery, the U.K. government is funding human challenge studies.

What is a human challenge study? The World Health Organization (WHO) describe a human challenge study in the following terms: “Human challenge trials are trials in which participants are intentionally challenged (whether or not they have been vaccinated) with an infectious disease organism.” This approach is nothing new, and it has helped medical science progress over centuries. The first true human challenge study was conducted in the 1700s. The experiment helped assess whether variolation — a method of inoculation — could prevent smallpox. More recently, these types of studies have helped scientists develop vaccines for diseases including cholera , typhoid fever, influenza , and dengue fever.

‘UK COVID Challenge’ The study making headlines at the moment, of course, will involve SARS-CoV-2, the virus responsible for COVID-19. According to a press release from the U.K. government, the U.K. COVID Challenge study will initially include up to 90 volunteers aged 18–30 years. They explain that participants “will be exposed to [SARS-CoV-2] in a safe and controlled environment to increase understanding of how the virus affects people.” In the first phases of the research, the scientists will be using “the version of the virus that has been circulating in the U.K. since March 2020,” rather than any of the newer variants. Of course, in a study like this, safety is paramount. All participants will be monitored by healthcare specialists 24 hours a day. Before the trial begins, the participants will be screened to check that they have not already had a SARS-CoV-2 infection. Once the researchers introduce the virus into each participant’s nose, the participants will quarantine in a hospital for 14 days. Each will receive around £4,500 (almost $6,300) for their time, which will include follow-up tests over the next 12 months. In later studies, the scientists plan to test vaccine candidates that have already proved safe in clinical trials. They hope to give these vaccines to small groups of participants, then introduce SARS-CoV-2. In this way, they can more quickly identify which candidates might be most effective. The research is being orchestrated by a number of institutions, including the U.K. government’s Vaccines Taskforce, as well as Imperial College London, the Royal Free London National Health Service Foundation Trust, and the clinical company hVIVO, an expert in viral challenge studies.