After months of imposing strict restrictions or lockdown rules, many countries across the world have started easing these control measures. What has this meant at a global level? Share on Pinterest How are countries coping 4 months after the WHO declared the coronavirus a pandemic? Over the past couple of months or so, at different paces, states in the United States and countries across Europe and Asia have been gradually easing lockdown measures. But some regions are facing rising cases of COVID-19, which has made segments of the public and some officials question the wisdom of relaxing restrictions. At the same time, parts of Australia and many South American countries have had to enforce stricter rules again after a steep rise in coronavirus infections following an initial relaxation of lockdown measures. All over the world, there are heated debates around the legitimacy of loosening or maintaining restrictive rules. Even the Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO), Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, has recently expressed concern about the actions that some countries have taken in easing restrictions. In a press briefing on July 13 , he warned that some countries might be giving up on lockdown too soon. “Let me [be] blunt,” he said in the briefing. “Too many countries are headed in the wrong direction. The virus remains public enemy number one, but the actions of many governments and people do not reflect this.” “Mixed messages from leaders are undermining the most critical ingredient of any response: trust,” he went on to warn. So what is the situation like around the world? In this Special Feature, we offer an overview of how — and whether — lockdown measures are easing around the world. We have also asked readers and contributors to weigh in and say how they feel about life after lockdown.

Divergent opinions about plans to reopen The mix of good and bad news about the pandemic has divided opinions about countries’ different plans to ease restrictions — or lack thereof. On social media, Medical News Today readers indicated divergent opinions when we asked how they felt about the relaxation of lockdown measures around the world. “Cases are spiking. Yay for not feeling safe reopening my business even though I am legally allowed to. I felt safer and less anxious when the state was closed,” one reader commented. Another reader, however, felt that lockdown had not served a legitimate purpose. “Lockdown was to damage and control people,” this reader wrote. Many told MNT that they feared that a relaxation of restrictions had come too soon in their countries or states, leading to worries about further spikes in COVID-19 case numbers. Yet others expressed an eagerness for things to get back to a prepandemic normal as soon as possible. Some commented that they were happy for some restrictions to ease, as long as some extra safety rules remain in place. “Let’s get back to normal, but with more hand washing, no touching faces, and covering mouths when you sneeze or cough. And if you are sick, stay home,” one MNT reader said. Contributors whom MNT interviewed also suggested that, despite a relaxation of control measures in the countries where they live, they did not feel as though their life had gone back to “normal.” Nor were they confident that they would get a sense of normalcy any time soon. “For now, it’s still pretty much like the lockdown for me, in the sense that I’m still not going out as often as before. For example, I can’t go to work still, I still have to work from home, our offices are not open yet,” Michael, who lives in the U.K., told MNT. Lavanya, from India, also confessed that she was “[n]ot relieved at all” that her country was lifting some restrictions. “Lifting lockdown doesn’t mean I can let my guard down. It means I’ve [got] to be more cautious, even if I’m wearing a mask and maintaining distance,” she said. “I also get anxious when I see people not wearing their masks properly or diligently. I feel some people have a casual approach to COVID-19 — a reflection of, perhaps, their belief that ‘This won’t happen to me.'” – Lavanya, India

‘There is no longer a normal for me’ Some contributors have pointed out that the “new normal” of taking extra prevention measures when out and about has unintended consequences, too. For example, Adam from the U.K., who has hearing loss, said that while he is convinced that continuing to use face coverings in public is important in curbing the spread of the new coronavirus, this can create some practical obstacles for him. “There is no longer a normal for me, as masks mean I can’t lip read, and it all happened less than a year after [my getting] hearing aids,” he told us. Nevertheless, he insisted that there was an upside to this situation: “I think the good side of it is it means you really have to pick and choose the activities you stick with that make you happy. I loved doing and seeing gigs, but now I have to find that nourishment from stuff like reading and cycling.” But Adam is not alone in his awareness that face masks can be an obstacle for those with hearing loss. Many U.K. advocates and educators have expressed worries, and some charities have even urged the public to adopt face masks with a clear panel that allows lip reading. Yet other contributors have expressed worries about divergent health and safety advice during the pandemic and as lockdown measures are easing. Michael, who lives in the U.K. but has family and friends in Eastern Asia, told MNT that he was surprised by the fact that official advice in the U.K. seemed to be less thorough than that given in some Asian countries. “So you’ve got this pamphlet from the U.K. Government about [how to avoid infection with] the coronavirus. Everyone received it, and then when you turn [the pages], you’ve got six steps [for hand washing practices],” Michael described. “At the same time, what they have been teaching in Taiwan, which we all know by now has [had] a very successful experience of fighting the coronavirus, is that there are seven steps [for hand washing]. Not six, but seven!” – Michael, U.K. “So I don’t know […] why the National Health Service [in the U.K.] only taught six steps when some other countries in the world have been teaching seven steps,” Michael wondered. “And the step that they’re missing in the U.K. version is that they don’t teach people to wash the wrists. Now, wrists are really important, [since they come into contact with] your sleeves [that] could easily have been in contact with the virus,” he explained.