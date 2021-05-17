Share on Pinterest New research finds emphasizing personal benefits and safety is likely to convince people who are vaccine hesitant. Nathan Howard/Getty Images A new survey from Oxford University finds 72% of people are willing to get a COVID-19 vaccine, up from 50% just months earlier.

Roughly 1 in 10 people did not intend to get vaccinated.

The study investigates the messaging most likely to persuade people who are vaccine hesitant to get inoculated.

According to the study, messages emphasizing the personal benefits of being vaccinated, as well as vaccine safety, are the most effective. With COVID-19 vaccines widely available in many countries, residents who want to get vaccinated are doing so. In the United States, 59.7% of eligible adults have had at least one shot as of this writing. A new study from the University of Oxford in the United Kingdom finds, however, that roughly 1 in 10 people have no plan to get a vaccine. For them, the perceived personal risk outweighs the importance of helping contain the disease in their communities. According to study lead author Prof. Daniel Freeman of Oxford's Department of Psychiatry: "Much of the official messaging around COVID-19 vaccination draws on the idea of collective responsibility — that it benefits all of us to get the jab. For most people in the U.K., it is a message that definitely resonates. But for the significant minority of people who remain skeptical about COVID-19 vaccination, another approach may be needed." The researchers found that people who are vaccine hesitant are most receptive to messages emphasizing the personal benefits vaccination provides and its safety. The research appears in The Lancet Public Health .

The OCEANS III study The Oxford Coronavirus Explanations, Attitudes, and Narratives Survey (OCEANS) III was conducted between January 19 and February 15, 2021. The researchers surveyed 18,885 U.K. adults regarding their feelings about COVID-19 vaccination. The researchers found that 72% of the respondents were willing to be vaccinated, 17% were unsure, and 12% were strongly hesitant. This represented an improvement over the group's October 2020 OCEANS II survey, in which just half of the participants expressed willingness to be vaccinated. The study participants were then divided randomly into 10 groups. The first — which was the control group — was given a basic message regarding the vaccines' medical efficacy and safety. The remaining nine received messages with the same information, but it was supplemented by descriptions of the community or personal benefits of vaccination, or by safety information meant to allay concerns about the vaccines' rapid development. The most effective messages were those describing the personal benefits of vaccination and the safety of the abbreviated vaccine development process, and one message that combined all of the researchers' pro-vaccine arguments. When the researchers resurveyed the participants after the messaging, significant attitude changes were seen only in those who most strongly opposed to being vaccinated.