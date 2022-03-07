Share on Pinterest New research adds insight into what happens in the human brain at death. bgwalker/Getty Images

What happens to the brain at the point of death has been a subject of debate for some time.

Some people who have had near-death experiences report a phenomenon of their “life flashing before their eyes.”

In 2016, some doctors accidentally recorded a dying man’s brain activity — he had a cardiac arrest while undergoing a brain scan.

The brain signals recorded just before and after the heart stopped are similar to those that people experience when recalling memories and those recorded at the point of death in rats.

Many people who have had near-death experiences report that their “life flashed before their eyes.” However, of course, it is impossible to determine if people experience this phenomenon routinely when they die.

Health experts commonly consider that clinical death occurs at the moment the heart stops beating, but little is known about how long the brain remains alive or at least how long brain signals continue to be sent after this.

Now, a paper in the journal Frontiers in Aging Neuroscience analyzing a single case study has shown that brain signals continue for 30 seconds after the heart stops working.

However, Dr. Jessica Andrews-Hanna, assistant professor of cognition and neural systems at the University of Arizona, who was not involved in the research, told MNT in an email that the study could not be generalizable to other individuals, as it reported findings from just one 87-year-old patient.

“Nevertheless,” she said, “it is striking that the brain wave patterns leading up to this man’s death were similar to those associated with memory, dreaming, and other thought processes involving crosstalk between many brain regions.”

“Together, these findings offer a rare yet tentative glimpse into the mind near its final moments.”