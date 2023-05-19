The gut-brain connection in Alzheimer’s According to Dr. Jingchun Chen, associate research professor at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, and the lead researcher of this study, most people are surprised that their gut bacteria could affect their mood, their behaviors, and brain functions, but the evidence is mounting, and researchers are building an understanding of how gut bacteria and the health of the brain are connected. “The gut microbiome could modulate brain function and behavior via the microbiota-gut-brain axis (MGBA) — a bidirectional communication system connecting neural, immune, endocrine, and metabolic pathways,” she explained to Medical News Today. “For example, studies have shown that changes in the gut bacteria can affect the immune system, leading to chronic inflammation throughout the body, including the brain. This inflammation is thought to play a role in the development of various neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer’s disease,” the researcher told us. “Additionally, it has been suggested that some species of bacteria inhabiting the gut microbiome produce chemicals that can cross the blood-brain barrier and affect brain function. These chemicals, or metabolites, can work as neurotransmitters and interact with the nervous system and influence various processes, including cognition , mood, and behavior.” – Dr. Jingchun Chen Furthermore, Dr. Chen said, the gut microbiome is involved in the production of short-chain fatty acids (SCFAs), which have been shown to have anti-inflammatory effects on the brain. “SCFAs can also affect the levels of certain hormones and neurotransmitters in the brain, which may play a role in the development of neurodegenerative diseases,” she added.

Identifying bacteria linked to Alzheimer’s In this study, Dr. Chen and her team examined a large set of genetic data from the MiBioGen consortium initiative, which researchers said is the largest, multi-ethnic genome-wide meta-analysis of the gut microbiome to date. At the conclusion of their research, scientists identified 10 specific types of gut bacteria associated with a likelihood of developing Alzheimer’s disease. Six bacteria categories were identified as protective: Adlercreutzia

Eubacterium nodatum group

Eisenbergiella

Eubacterium fissicatena group

Gordonibacter

Prevotella9 . And four bacteria types were identified as risk factors for Alzheimer’s disease: Collinsella

Bacteroides

Lachnospira

Veillonella . “In general, when the balance of gut bacteria is disrupted, it can lead to inflammation and immune dysfunction in the gut and throughout the body,” Dr. Chen explained. “This, in turn, can contribute to chronic inflammation in the brain, which is a hallmark of Alzheimer’s disease. For example, the Collinsella genus, a risk genus among the 10 Alzheimer’s disease-associated bacteria, has been found to produce more pro-inflammatory molecules.” Dr. Chen said some studies have also suggested that specific types of gut bacteria may produce chemicals or proteins that can directly impact the brain and contribute to the development of Alzheimer’s disease. “Overall, gut bacteria cause their effects by stimulating the central nervous system, immune system, and metabolite system, or even interacting with Alzheimer’s disease risk genes, such as the APOE gene ,” she added. “Much more needs to be learned about the specific mechanisms by which gut bacteria may contribute to this disease.”

Treatment opportunities Dr. Chen said the identification of a potential link between gut bacteria and Alzheimer’s disease has opened up new avenues for research into the prevention and treatment of this devastating disease. “If researchers can understand the mechanisms by which gut bacteria contribute to the development of Alzheimer’s disease, it may be possible to develop new therapies that target these mechanisms,” she continued. And Dr. Chen said these findings can be used by doctors in the future to highlight the importance of maintaining a healthy gut microbiome for overall health and well-being, including brain health. “By educating patients about the importance of maintaining a healthy gut microbiome, doctors may be able to help prevent or delay the onset of Alzheimer’s disease and other neurodegenerative conditions,” she added.