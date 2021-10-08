Share on Pinterest In a significant breakthrough, researchers have developed a vaccine against malaria. Brian Ongoro/AFP via Getty Images In 2019, 409,000 people died from malaria.

Cases of malaria have been falling but have recently stalled.

The RTS,S/AS01 vaccine is the first and only vaccine that targets the parasite P. falciparum, which is particularly deadly and prevalent.

The vaccine represents decades of work and is a major breakthrough. In an announcement, the World Health Organization (WHO) has recommended a malaria vaccine for children in areas with moderate-to-high transmission of P. falciparum malaria. The RTS,S/AS01 (RTS,S) vaccine is safe. Since 2019, healthcare professionals have trialed it in 800,000 children in Ghana, Kenya, and Malawi.

Malaria According to the WHO , malaria is an infectious disease that occurs due to the transmission of parasites to a person by mosquito bites that carry the infection. Around 409,000 people died from malaria in 2019, 67% (274,000) of whom were children under 5 years old. In 2019, 94% of deaths and cases of malaria occurred in Africa. The malaria parasite P. falciparum is particularly dangerous — in Africa, it accounts for 99.7% of estimated cases. A person will typically only experience symptoms 10–15 days after being bitten by an infected mosquito. Initial symptoms may be mild, including headache and fever, and it can be hard to tell whether they indicate malaria. However, these symptoms can quickly become life threatening without treatment in the first 24 hours. According to Dr. Matthew B. Laurens, of the Center for Vaccine Development and Global Health, University of Maryland School of Medicine, Baltimore, MD, and the author of a study in the journal Human Vaccines and Immunotherapeutics, a person with mild malaria has a less than 1% chance of death. However, an individual with severe malaria has a 90% chance of death if they stay at home and a 20% chance if they receive treatment at the hospital.

Well-timed development According to Dr. Laurens, the development of the RTS,S vaccine comes at an ideal time. While malaria mortality has reduced due to the promotion of more effective control measures, this reduction in deaths has stalled in recent years. The RTS,S vaccine offers hope that mortality rates will begin to fall again. By 2030, the WHO aims to reduce mortality by 90% from May 2015 levels. The WHO Director-General, Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus , says, “[t]his is a historic moment. The long-awaited malaria vaccine for children is a breakthrough for science, child health, and malaria control. Using this vaccine on top of existing tools to prevent malaria could save tens of thousands of young lives each year.” Dr. Matshidiso Moeti, WHO Regional Director for Africa, adds: “[f]or centuries, malaria has stalked sub-Saharan Africa, causing immense personal suffering.” “We have long hoped for an effective malaria vaccine, and now for the first time ever, we have such a vaccine recommended for widespread use.” “Today’s recommendation offers a glimmer of hope for the continent [that] shoulders the heaviest burden of the disease, and we expect many more African children to be protected from malaria and grow into healthy adults,” says Dr. Moeti. Health experts will administer the RTS,S vaccine in four doses to children in areas at high risk of the P. falciparum malaria parasite. It reduces cases of severe malaria by 30%.