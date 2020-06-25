A new study suggests that COVID-19 patients in intensive care units (ICU) are more likely to suffer from cardiac arrests or arrhythmias caused by systemic issues. Share on Pinterest Research suggests that systemic inflammation in response to severe cases of COVID-19 may be responsible for heart attacks and arrhythmias. All data and statistics are based on publicly available data at the time of publication. Some information may be out of date. Visit our coronavirus hub and follow our live updates page for the most recent information on the COVID-19 pandemic. New research found that COVID-19 patients in ICU were 10 times more likely to experience arrhythmias (irregular heart rhythms) than COVID-19 patients hospitalized but not admitted to ICU. The study found that cardiac arrests — a condition in which the heart stops beating suddenly — and arrhythmias in ICU were the consequence of a systemic form of COVID-19, rather than the direct effect of infection with the virus that causes the disease. The research, published in the journal Heart Rhythm, may help clinicians better treat and manage patients in ICU with COVID-19.

Looking to non-cardiac causes While the global COVID-19 pandemic shows no signs of abating, scientists continue to gather real-world data on how the virus affects people who contract it. Gathering good quality data is essential to help scientists find effective treatments that could help people avoid infection, kill the virus, or minimize its effects on the human body. Initial reports from Wuhan, China, the site of origin of the virus, suggested that all patients who contracted COVID-19 were at higher risk of arrhythmias, which can lead to cardiac arrests, and other serious heart issues. Researchers believe that cardiac arrests and arrhythmias are likely the consequence of systemic issues, not solely the direct effect of COVID-19 infection. However, as scientists gather new data, it now seems that patients admitted to ICU with a severe, life threatening case of COVID-19 are at significantly higher risk of serious heart issues. These are the key findings of new research from the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania. According to the study’s senior author, Dr. Rajat Deo, a cardiac electrophysiologist and associate professor of Cardiovascular Medicine at Penn, “[i]n order to best protect and treat patients who develop COVID-19, it’s critical for us to improve our understanding of how the disease affects various organs and pathways within our body — including our heart rhythm abnormalities.” “Our findings suggest that non-cardiac causes, such as systemic infection, inflammation, and illness, are likely to contribute more to the occurrence of cardiac arrest and arrhythmias than damaged or infected heart cells due to the viral infection.” – Dr. Rajat Deo