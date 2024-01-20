Share on Pinterest Dancing can be an easy, effective way to lose weight, according to recent studies. Image credit: Shannon Aston/Stocksy. Dancing offers a valid way to exercise, and, as it is so much fun, it may be easier to keep at it long-term.

A new meta-analysis assessed evidence collected in 10 studies that considered the health benefits of various types of dance for people with overweight and obesity.

Dance arguably provides more entertainment than traditional exercise while it improves mood and executive function, and provides a chance to enjoy more social interaction. Exercise, while it is recommended for weight loss, can be difficult to maintain over the long term. It is often repetitive and monotonous, frequently hard, and often solitary. Some researchers have found, however, that dancing can be an effective way to lose weight. As a physical activity, dancing is typically more fun than conventional exercise, and can even provide a venue for social interaction. A recent meta-analysis that assessed the evidence brought forth by 10 studies investigating the benefits of dance for people with overweight and obesity has drawn this conclusion. The analysis found that people who regularly engaged in dance exhibited improvements in body mass index (BMI), waist circumference, percentage of body fat, and kilograms of fat lost compared to people who did not dance. The paper appears in PLOS ONE . In the studies, numerous dance forms were included, including step-aerobic dance, cheerleading, creative dance, Zumba, bhangra dance, traditional dance, dance video games, square dance, simplified dance, and aerobic fitness dance. With the exception of square dancers, who danced for 5 days each week, and bhangra dancers, who danced twice a week, all other study participants had three dance sessions weekly. Dance sessions ranged from 40 minutes to 90 minutes. All of the studies lasted at least 4 weeks, most lasted for 3 months, and one lasted for a year.

Why dance may be better than other forms of exercise The key to any successful exercise program is adhering to it past the initial decision to get started, and dancing may offer enough entertainment value to make this more likely. As Dr. Jagdish Khubchandani, professor of public health at New Mexico State University, not involved in this meta-analysis, noted to Medical News Today, “[t]raditional exercises require a lot of motivation and are perceived as an effort, often with high demand, [for instance] economic, physical [concerns due to] pain, time, etc.” Stephanie Escobedo, founder of Through the Body, a dance and fitness company, also not involved in this research, told MNT that “finding a type of exercise that you enjoy will make it easier to commit to doing the physical activity on a regular basis.” Dr. Menka Gupta, functional medicine doctor at NutraNourish, commented on the findings of the meta-analysis, noting that it is not the first to come to the conclusion that dancing provides health benefits. She noted that dance provides enough pleasure to warrant consideration as a strong exercise option for people interested in improving their physiological health. Dr. Gupta also pointed out that dancing may offer additional benefits beyond improving one’s BMI. “Enjoyable physical activity can also boost mood and reduce stress, providing additional mental health benefits of exercise,” she told us. “Pleasure is also a good motivator, as pleasure is linked to dopamine. Enjoyable physical activity also seems to promote better sleep, providing additional health benefits,“ added Dr. Gupta. Dr. Khubchandani further cited a study that suggested dancing could improve executive function, as well as providing physical and psychological benefits.