Share on Pinterest Could a cough medicine help treat Parkinson’s disease? Image credit: DEV IMAGES/Getty Images. Ambroxol, a cough medicine available over-the-counter in many countries, is typically used to thin and break down phlegm to clear congestion.

In recent years, researchers discovered that ambroxol increases levels of GCase, a protein which allows cells to better remove waste proteins, including alpha-synuclein, which is a biomarker for Parkinson’s disease.

During a phase 2 clinical trial researchers found ambroxol was safe and well tolerated.

A phase 3 clinical trial of ambroxol will begin this year. Parkinson’s disease is a neurodegenerative disorder. Experts believe that both genetic susceptibility and environmental factors may play a role in the development of the condition. A 2019 global estimate suggests that over 8.5 million individuals are most likely living with Parkinson’s, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). The four primary symptoms of Parkinson’s, according to the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke, are: tremor

rigid muscles

bradykinesia or impairment of voluntary motor control

impaired balance and changes in posture. Researchers believe Parkinson’s develops because of the breaking down or death of nerve cells in the substantia nigra, a part of the brain that controls movement. When these cells become impaired or die, they stop producing a neurotransmitter, or chemical messenger, called dopamine. Parkinson’s may also involve damage to the nerve endings that produce norepinephrine , also called noradrenaline, another neurotransmitter. Additionally, many brain cells of individuals who have Parkinson’s disease contain Lewy bodies , clumps of the protein alpha-synuclein.

What is ambroxol? Early in 2023, researchers will launch a phase 3 clinical trial of ambroxol, a cough medicine that is available over the counter in many countries, to study its ability to slow the progression of Parkinson’s disease. Typically, ambroxol is used to thin and break down phlegm to clear congestion. It also has anti-inflammatory properties and eases coughing. The drug has been used in more than 50 countries for over three decades. “It’s generally considered quite a safe drug,” Dr. Anthony Schapira, head of the clinical neurosciences department at University College London Queen Square Institute of Neurology in the United Kingdom, and lead researcher on the phase 3 clinical trial, told Medical News Today. However, it is not approved for use in the United States by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Parkinson’s and ambroxol Mutations in GBA1 are a common known genetic risk factor for the development of Parkinson’s disease. GBA1 is believed to provide the instructions for making an enzyme called glucocerebrosidase (GCase). A 2009 study published in the Journal of Blood Chemistry reported that ambroxol increased levels of GCase in patients with Gaucher Disease. GCase activity is reduced in the brains of both patients with Parkinson’s with and without GBA1 mutations. After that, researchers began to look at ambroxol as a possible treatment for Parkinson’s, Dr. Schapira explained to MNT.

Findings of previous trial A phase 2 clinical trial of ambroxol, also led by Dr. Schapira, followed 17 participants with Parkinson’s who received escalating daily doses of the cough medicine between January 11, 2017, and April 25, 2018. The mean age of participants was 60.2 years. The results of that trial were published in 2020 in JAMA Neurology . For that study, each patient received a physical and neurological examination as well as an electrocardiogram. Researchers also took blood samples. Over a 186-day period, participants received escalating doses of ambroxol beginning with 60 mg and increasing to 1.26 g daily. Participants received clinical visits and phone check-ins throughout the research period. Researchers performed cerebrospinal fluid examination at baseline and at 186 days with a third optional lumbar puncture at 279 days. Participants reported no adverse effects during the study. Researchers found the drug crossed the blood-brain barrier. Additionally, researchers discovered a 35% increase in levels of GCase in participants.