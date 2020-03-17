What structural features of the SARS-CoV-2 virus allow it to attack human cells and spread so efficiently? We round up some of the key emerging evidence.

Share on Pinterest New insights into the structure of the novel coronavirus may explain why it spreads so quickly among humans.

All data and statistics are based on publicly available data at the time of publication. Some information may be out of date. Visit our coronavirus hub and follow our live updates page for the most recent information on the COVID-19 pandemic.

The new coronavirus, called SARS-CoV-2, has caused more than 168,000 infections globally, leading to the health condition COVID-19.

In an effort to understand the nature of this highly contagious virus, researchers have been drawing comparisons with the SARS coronavirus (SARS-CoV) — the causative agent of severe acute respiratory syndrome, better known as SARS.

SARS-CoV and SARS-CoV-2 share 86% of the same genomic sequence. SARS was deemed “the first pandemic of the 21st century” because it spread quickly from continent to continent, causing more than 8,000 infections in 8 months — with a 10% case fatality ratio.

However, SARS-CoV-2 is spreading much faster. In 2003, 8,098 SARS cases, with 774 deaths, occurred within 8 months. By contrast, within 2 months of the start of the SARS-CoV-2 outbreak, the new coronavirus infected more than 82,000 people, causing more than 2,800 deaths.

So what makes the new coronavirus so much more infectious? We take a look at some of the latest evidence that helps answer this question.

Specifically, a few genetic studies have investigated the microscopic structure of the virus, a key protein on its surface, and a receptor in human cells that may, collectively, explain why the virus can attack and spread so easily.