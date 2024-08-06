Share on Pinterest Systemic inflammation caused by rheumatoid arthritis could make cognitive decline more likely. Image credit: Juan Claudio Perez/Getty Images. As of 2020, about 17.6 million people worldwide have the autoimmune disease rheumatoid arthritis.

Past studies have linked rheumatoid arthritis to an increased risk for a number of health concerns.

Researchers from the University of Málaga in Spain have now linked rheumatoid arthritis to a greater chance of developing specific cognitive impairments in older adults. Rheumatoid arthritis is one of the most common autoimmune diseases affecting about 17.6 million people globally as of 2020. There is currently no cure for rheumatoid arthritis. However, medications and lifestyle changes can be used to manage the inflammation and pain the disease causes to the body’s joints. Past studies have linked rheumatoid arthritis to an increased risk for other health concerns including stroke , osteoporosis , dry eye disease , and certain cancers . Now, a new study recently published in the journal RMD Open reports that people with rheumatoid arthritis may also have a greater chance of developing certain cognitive impairments later in life.

Studying the link between systemic inflammation and cognitive decline For this study, researchers recruited 140 participants with an average age of 56, 80% of whom were women. Half of the study participant pool had rheumatoid arthritis, while the other half did not. Scientists reported that about three out of four, or 72%, of rheumatoid arthritis participants had moderate to high levels of systemic inflammatory activity caused by the disease. All 140 participants took part in comprehensive neurological and psychological assessments, cognitive tests, and mood assessments at the beginning and end of the study. Study participants were given scores for their cognitive ability based on the Montreal Cognitive Assessment (MoCA) test, where a score of less than 26 is considered a cognitive impairment. Additionally, researchers tested participants for specific cognitive abilities including: processing and ordering visuospatial information

memory

attention span

language abilities

abstract thinking

ability to recall information after being distracted

orientation — a person’s ability to explain what time, place, and situation they are in

executive functions of working memory, concentration, and inhibition.

Cognitive impairment higher in people with rheumatoid arthritis At the study’s conclusion, researchers discovered that participants with rheumatoid arthritis had lower average Montreal Cognitive Assessment scores than those who did not, as well as lower scores for executive function. Scientists reported recording cognitive impairment in 60% of rheumatoid arthritis participants, compared to 40% in healthy participants. They also reported that participants with obesity and rheumatoid arthritis were almost six times more likely to develop cognitive impairment, and participants with rheumatoid arthritis and inflammatory activity during the course of their disease faced about double the risk of having cognitive issues. When examining participants who tested for cognitive impairment, the researchers found that those participants had marked and persistent inflammation compared to those without cognitive issues. In addition to rheumatoid arthritis, researchers also found that those at the highest risk of cognitive impairment were at an older age, had less education, and had other health concerns such as obesity, high blood fat levels, and high blood pressure.