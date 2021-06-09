Share on Pinterest New brain study sheds light on a key component in the process of learning new skills. SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY/Getty Images

Practice sessions involving practice bouts interspersed with breaks improve motor skill learning more effectively than continuous sessions.

A new study used brain scans to investigate how taking breaks from a practice session can improve motor performance.

The study found that the brain regions involved in performing the motor task reactivated during rest but at a far more rapid rate.

Such replays of brain activity patterns occurred multiple times during the inter-practice rest period, and their frequency had associations with improved motor performance.

The importance of practicing when learning and perfecting new skills, from simple everyday life activities to playing an instrument or sport, remains ingrained in our minds from childhood.

However, periods of rest between these activity or learning sessions also play a crucial role in improving performance.

The improvements in skill performance during rest result from memory consolidation, which means strengthening memories formed during the practice session.

Scientists previously believed that the memory consolidation necessary for skill learning occurred during rest, over hours, or days after the practice session, especially during sleep .

However, recent studies show that improved motor skills can occur even during a single practice session involving practice sessions interspersed with resting periods. This improvement is mainly due to the memory consolidation that occurs during resting periods, known as micro-offline learning, rather than during the practice bouts.

Learning a complex skill, such as playing a song on the piano, involves forming memories that integrate multiple simple actions, such as pressing a particular key, in a specific sequence.

Until recently, scientists did not completely understand the mechanism underlying the wakeful formation and consolidation of memories involved in learning complex motor skills.

Memory consolidation during sleep is known to occur through neural replay . Neural replay involves strengthening memories by activating the brain regions at rest in the same sequence required to perform the activity or learn a skill.

Researchers at the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke (NINDS), a part of the National Institute of Health, have shown that neural replay events occur during rest periods between practice sessions and have associations with performance improvement during skill learning.

Highlighting the significance of the study, the lead author Dr. Leonardo G. Cohen, notes, “This is the first demonstration of wakeful neural replay of a newly learned skill elicited by practice in humans.”

“This study is also the first to show that wakeful replay predicts rapid consolidation of skill, which is responsible for early learning.”

The study’s findings appear in the journal Cell Reports.