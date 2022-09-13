Share on Pinterest Existing vaccinia virus vaccines will be effective against monkeypox, too, study projects. Image credit: Paul Bersebach/MediaNews Group/Orange County Register via Getty Images. Monkeypox is an illness that causes a range of symptoms, including rash, fever, chills, and respiratory symptoms.

In 2022, there have been monkeypox outbreaks in several countries, causing growing concern about prevention and treatment.

Data from a recent study suggest that currently available vaccines are likely to be effective against the latest variants of the monkeypox virus. Vaccine use may help to reduce the number of monkeypox cases. The recent monkeypox outbreaks are a growing worldwide health concern. The illness can cause symptoms ranging from mild to severe. Some groups, such as children or people who are immunocompromised, are more at risk for complications. A new study published in Viruses found that vaccines based on the vaccinia virus (VACV) will likely produce an effective response against the current monkeypox virus. Two of these vaccines that are available are the MVA-BN and ACAM2000 vaccines.

Monkeypox: Prevalence and severity Before 2022, monkeypox was very rare outside Africa, but there have been recent outbreaks of the illness worldwide. The World Health Organization (WHO) declared monkeypox a public health emergency of international concern in July 2022. As the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) note, monkeypox is caused by the monkeypox virus. This virus is similar to the virus that causes smallpox. Monkeypox spreads through close or intimate contact with someone who has monkeypox. It can also spread through contact with surfaces used by someone with monkeypox. People with monkeypox can experience several symptoms . For example, they may have a rash in the genital areas or other body parts, as recent research has found. They can also experience flu-like symptoms such as muscle aches, fever, chills, and congestion. Most people are not at risk for severe illness from the monkeypox virus. It typically takes a few weeks to recover fully. However, some people, such as those who are immunocompromised, may become more seriously ill. Currently, there are a few vaccines that can be utilized to help protect those who are most at risk for developing monkeypox. However, the full effectiveness of these vaccines is unknown.

Vaccine effectiveness against monkeypox Researchers in the current study examined the potential effectiveness of a few vaccines that can be utilized against monkeypox. Specifically, these vaccines are based on the vaccinia virus and were first developed against smallpox. They note that the current monkeypox virus has different genetic variations compared with variants that experts have observed in the past. These variations might impact the efficacy of available vaccines. The researchers utilized 513 monkeypox complete genome sequences in their research as well as immunological data to predict the potential immune response and vaccine effectiveness against monkeypox. The results suggest that currently available vaccines, including the MVA-BN and ACAM2000 vaccines, will likely produce an effective immune response to monkeypox. In the study paper, the authors write that they “report data that anticipates immune responses induced by VACV-based vaccines, including the currently available MVA-BN and ACAM2000 vaccines, to remain highly cross-reactive against the newly observed monkeypox viruses.” Dr. Arturo Casadevall, an infectious disease expert at John Hopkins University in Baltimore, who was not involved in this research, explained the study concept: “It is an analysis of 513 monkeypox sequences using computer algorithms to infer likely immunological cross-reactivity, and they deduce that the available vaccinia virus vaccine has a high likelihood of protecting against those strains. Overall the results are reassuring and consistent with what is known.”