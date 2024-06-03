During the study period, there were 3,879 deaths, including 935 deaths from cardiovascular disease and 1,531 deaths from cancer.

The research included 25,315 initially healthy women, with a mean age of 54 years at the start of the study. The average follow-up was 24 years. Almost 95% of the participants were white.

Following the Mediterranean diet can reduce women’s risk of all-cause mortality by 23%, according to a study published in the journal JAMA Network Open.

This study was an umbrella review of 495 meta-analyses of observational studies that examined the association between several diets and cardiometabolic biomarkers.

The researchers looked at 33 blood biomarkers that broadly evaluated measures of:

The scientists did not look at biomarkers related to total cholesterol, LDL-C, Lp(a), or glycemic measures, such as hemoglobin A1C.

The researchers determined mortality and cause of death from medical and death records.

The researchers said those in the study who adhered to the Mediterranean diet had lower body mass index measurements.

They also embraced a range of healthier lifestyle habits. They consumed more fruits, nuts, whole grains, legumes, and fish while significantly reducing their red and processed meat intake. These findings underscore the potential health benefits of the Mediterranean diet.

The researchers indicate that despite their findings, most potential benefits of following the Mediterranean diet remain unexplained.

“Although this study doesn’t show cause and effect, it adds to the body of evidence that suggests the Mediterranean diet can promote better health and longevity,” said Anne Danahy, RDN, a registered dietician nutritionist focusing on Mediterranean diet recipes.

“The researchers suggest that the benefits may come from improvements in cardiometabolic health and lower inflammation,” Danahy, who was not involved in the study, told Medical News Today. “That’s important because inflammation naturally increases with age (usually starting in your 40s). Inflammation is thought to be a root cause of chronic diseases like obesity, diabetes, heart disease, and cancer. It makes sense that any strategies to reduce age-related inflammation may prolong life and enhance your quality of life as you age.”