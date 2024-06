Share on Pinterest Tomatoes and other fruits and vegetables are key staples to the Mediterranean diet. Samuel Zeller/Stocksy Researchers are reporting that women can reduce their risk of all-cause mortality by adhering to the Mediterranean diet.

The Mediterranean diet emphasizes plant-based foods, primarily vegetables, fruits, and whole grains.

Researchers noted that people who closely followed the Mediterranean diet also followed other healthy lifestyle choices, such as reducing red and processed meats. Following the Mediterranean diet can reduce women’s risk of all-cause mortality by 23%, according to a study published in the journal JAMA Network Open. The research included 25,315 initially healthy women, with a mean age of 54 years at the start of the study. The average follow-up was 24 years. Almost 95% of the participants were white. During the study period, there were 3,879 deaths, including 935 deaths from cardiovascular disease and 1,531 deaths from cancer.

Implementing the Mediterranean way of eating “To start the Mediterranean food plan, consult with a healthcare professional for personalized guidance, then gradually incorporate Mediterranean-style meals into your routine,” says Tatiana Ridley, a holistic nutritionist at Healthylicious Bliss. “Experiment with recipes and keep your kitchen stocked with Mediterranean staples.” Ridley, who was not involved in the study, explained to Medical News Today that the first three steps to incorporating the Mediterranean diet into your life are: Educating Yourself : Learn about the key principles of the Mediterranean diet, including its emphasis on whole foods, healthy fats, lean proteins, and abundant fruits and vegetables.

: Learn about the key principles of the Mediterranean diet, including its emphasis on whole foods, healthy fats, lean proteins, and abundant fruits and vegetables. Consulting with a Professional : Seek guidance from a healthcare professional to personalize the diet and lifestyle to your health needs and goals.

: Seek guidance from a healthcare professional to personalize the diet and lifestyle to your health needs and goals. Making Small Changes: Begin by gradually incorporating Mediterranean-style meals into your routine. Swap out unhealthy fats for olive oil, add more plant-based foods to your plate, and experiment with Mediterranean recipes to find what works best for your lifestyle. Additionally, Ridley noted some things to keep in mind: Incorporate Healthy Fats: Use olive oil as your primary cooking fat and include naked nuts and seeds in your diet.

Use olive oil as your primary cooking fat and include naked nuts and seeds in your diet. Eat Fruits and Vegetables : Aim for five servings of fruits and vegetables a day, focusing on a rainbow of colors.

: Aim for five servings of fruits and vegetables a day, focusing on a rainbow of colors. Choose Whole Grains : Replace refined grains with sprouted whole grains such as brown rice, barley, buckwheat, farro, millet, oats, quinoa, rye, and spelt.

: Replace refined grains with sprouted whole grains such as brown rice, barley, buckwheat, farro, millet, oats, quinoa, rye, and spelt. Opt for Lean Proteins : Eat wild fish at least twice a week and include other lean organic proteins like poultry (chicken, turkey, etc.) and legumes (chickpeas, peas, lentils, etc.). Limit red meat to occasional servings.

: Eat wild fish at least twice a week and include other lean organic proteins like poultry (chicken, turkey, etc.) and legumes (chickpeas, peas, lentils, etc.). Limit red meat to occasional servings. Include Dairy in Moderation : Consume moderate amounts of organic dairy, such as yogurt and cheese.

: Consume moderate amounts of organic dairy, such as yogurt and cheese. Flavor with Herbs and Spices : Use herbs and spices instead of salt to flavor your meals.

: Use herbs and spices instead of salt to flavor your meals. Limit Processed Foods and Sugars: Reduce your intake of processed foods, sugary snacks, and beverages.