Experts say women are less likely than men to be diagnosed with atrial fibrillation. Researchers are reporting that women with atrial fibrillation (AFib) have a higher risk of cognitive decline than women without the condition.

They also report that women in general have more rapid cognitive decline than men, whether they have AFib or not.

Experts say AFib is becoming more common and women with the condition are often not properly diagnosed. Women with atrial fibrillation (AFib) experience a more rapid cognitive decline than women without the condition. That’s according to a study published today in Alzheimer’s & Dementia: The Journal of the Alzheimer’s Association. Researchers analyzed medical records from the National Alzheimer’s Coordinating Center cohort, which enrolled participants in 1984. Out of 43,630 participants, 4,593 had atrial fibrillation and 39,037 did not. The average person was 78 years old and 46% were women. Before inclusion in the study, participants needed to have at least three annual clinic visits with neuropsychological tests and were categorized as having normal cognition, mild cognitive impairment, or dementia. The scientists looked at the following: Atrial fibrillation and baseline cognitive diagnosis

Atrial fibrillation and the time to progression to a cognitive diagnosis They adjusted their analysis for age, sex, race, education, body mass index, smoking, depression, hypertension, diabetes, high cholesterol, heart failure, stroke, and sleep apnea.

Details from the women and AFib study The researchers compared men and women with AFib to those without the condition and examined differences by gender. The findings included: Women with AFib were three times more likely to have mild cognitive impairment and dementia at baseline compared to women without AFib.

Comparisons for men were not considered statistically significant. At a four-year follow-up, 30% of the participants progressed to a worse cognitive impairment stage while 21% developed dementia. Women were more likely to continue to a worse state, transitioning from normal cognition to mild cognitive impairment and from mild cognitive impairment to vascular dementia than women without AFib or men, with or without AFib.

Women and atrial fibrillation “Atrial fibrillation is the most common arrhythmia or abnormal heart rhythm and the prevalence of this condition is only increasing,” said Dr. Nadia Jafar, a cardiologist with Torrance Memorial Medical Center, an affiliate of Cedars Sinai in Los Angeles who was not involved in the study. “It is important for clinicians to promptly diagnose atrial fibrillation, as it is associated with stroke and increased mortality. Prior studies have shown that men are at greater risk for developing atrial fibrillation than women,” Jafar told Medical News Today. “The female sex may confer a higher risk for atrial fibrillation when controlling for height and/or body size. This highlights that women should not get overlooked when assessing for atrial fibrillation, offering preventive education, and considering diagnostic testing,” she added.