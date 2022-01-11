Share on Pinterest New research finds that neurological health is connected to heart health. Tara Moore/Getty Images Heart health is vitally important for everyone, regardless of sex.

While more men have cardiovascular issues in midlife, women with these issues appear to experience a higher level of cognitive decline in midlife.

Women are encouraged to incorporate lifestyle changes to mitigate this association. Cardiovascular issues are the leading cause of death worldwide. These serious conditions are often linked to other health issues. A recent study, which appears in the medical journal Neurology , suggests that women with cardiovascular conditions in midlife may be at a higher risk for cognitive decline than men of the same age.

Researchers from the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, MN, investigated specifically the association between midlife cardiovascular conditions and mid-life cognition and whether this association was different between men and women. According to study author Michelle M. Meilke, Ph.D., professor of Epidemiology and Neurology at the Mayo Clinic and a member of the American Academy of Neurology, the study’s results show that midlife cardiovascular conditions and risk factors are associated with midlife cognitive decline in both men and women. However, the degree of association differed between the sexes. “We actually thought we would see more of an association among the men, but we ended up finding that although a greater percentage of men had cardiovascular factors in midlife, there seemed to be more of an effect on the cognition of the women with those factors,” said Prof. Meilke in an interview with MNT. The study was funded by the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and the GHR Foundation. Participants included 1,857 people between 50–69 years who were enrolled in the Mayo Clinic Study of Aging and did not have dementia at the start of the study. The participants were clinically evaluated every 15 months for 3 years. This included several tests to assess memory, language, executive function, and visuospatial skills.