Children and young people often report persistent symptoms after SARS-CoV-2 infection.

In a systematic analysis of controlled and uncontrolled studies, researchers found similar symptoms in those who had tested positive and negative for SARS-CoV-2 infection.

Children who had tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 were slightly more likely to have some persistent symptoms.

The study suggests that long COVID might be less of a risk for young people than previously thought.

People who recover from COVID-19 often report persistent symptoms or long COVID. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) , people can develop post-COVID conditions following SARS-CoV-2 infection even if they did not have COVID-19 symptoms. Long-term effects may include fatigue , cognitive symptoms , and respiratory symptoms.

Many adults report long COVID symptoms. However, there is conflicting data about the long-term impact of SARS-CoV-2 infection in children. Most children and young people (CYP) are either asymptomatic or have milder COVID-19 symptoms than adults, but some studies report long COVID in children .

A group of U.K. researchers has completed a systematic analysis of the literature on long COVID in CYP. The study, which appears in the Journal of Infection, aimed to clarify whether persistent symptoms in young people are due to SARS-CoV-2 infection or the pressures of living in a pandemic.

Dr. Christopher Coleman, assistant professor of infection immunology at the University of Nottingham, U.K., told Medical News Today, “This is an important piece of research, as it attempts to pool all of the studies in this area — which should give a better conclusion than small studies.”