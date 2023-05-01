Share on Pinterest Researchers say young women are more likely to return to a hospital after a heart attack than young men. Portra Images/Getty Images Researchers say younger women tend to have worse outcomes after having a heart attack than younger men.

They add that younger women are also more likely to return to the hospital in the year following a heart attack.

Experts say among other factors younger women tend to wait longer to seek treatment after experiencing heart ailments. Younger women who have had a heart attack have more adverse outcomes and are more likely to return to the hospital in the year following their heart attack than men of a similar age. That’s according to a study published today in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology. The researchers used data from the VIRGO study, which provides observational information on the treatment and outcomes of heart attacks in people 18 to 55. In this study, the researchers looked at the health information of 2,985 people – 2,009 women and 976 men. The average age was 47. They reported that for all-cause hospitalizations within one year of discharge, nearly 35% of women were hospitalized again, compared to 23% for men. The researchers used any hospital or observation stay longer than 24 hours. The most common cause of re-hospitalization was heart attack and chest pain. In addition, women who had heart attacks had more adverse outcomes than men.

Women and heart ailments The women in the study had a higher prevalence of co-morbidities, including obesity, congestive heart failure, previous stroke, and renal disease. The younger women were more likely to be low-income, have a history of depression, and have significantly worse health status than the men in the study. The women also tended to wait longer before seeking medical attention after experiencing chest pain, arriving at the emergency room an average of more than 6 hours from the start of their symptoms. “There are many reasons women are more likely to delay seeking care for heart attack symptoms when compared to men,” said Dr. Anais Hausvater, the clinical instructor in the Department of Medicine in the Leon H. Charney Division of Cardiology at NYU Grossman School of Medicine as well as a cardiologist at NYU Langone Heart in New York. “Gender-based roles such as caregiving and household responsibilities tend to make women more likely to delay care,” she added. “In addition, women are less likely than men to attribute their symptoms to their heart,” Hausvater told Medical News Today. “This is likely due to lower awareness that cardiovascular disease is common among women. In fact, it is the number one killer of women. In a 2019 survey , less than half of women knew that heart disease was the leading cause of death. Awareness was even lower among young and minority women.”

Heart health and ethnicity The women in the study were more likely to have: non-ST-elevation myocardial infarction (NSTEMI), which is caused when the heart doesn’t get enough oxygen

myocardial infarction with nonobstructive coronary arteries (MINOCA) The women with MINOCA were likelier to be non-Hispanic Black, smokers, have lower education status, have the lowest proportion of previous coronary artery disease, and have the lowest treatment satisfaction than those with obstructive coronary artery disease. They had more extended hospital stays and less often received guideline-recommended medical therapies, including aspirin, statins, beta-blockers, and angiotensin-converting enzyme inhibitors (ACE inhibitors.)

Strategies for women’s heart health The researchers said their findings demonstrate the need for secondary preventative strategies to reduce coronary-related hospitalizations. They suggest further research is needed into the causes of non-cardiac hospitalizations as gender disparities were more apparent in this area. To lower the risk of returning to the hospital, women need information, experts say. “If hospitalized for a heart attack, a woman should ask: what is my precise diagnosis, what medications are being prescribed and why, how, when, and with whom should I follow up?” said Dr. Sarina Van Der Zee, a cardiac electrophysiologist and cardiologist at Providence Saint John’s Health Center in California.