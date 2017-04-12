Breast cancer: A visual guide to self-examination

Monthly breast self-examination can help detect abnormalities or changes that may be signs of cancer.

Not every form of breast cancer can be found through a physical examination. However, regular self-examination can increase the chances of discovering certain breast cancers early.

The earlier breast cancer is detected, the more likely it is that treatment will be effective.

A person needs to understand the areas around the breast that are most vulnerable to cancer in order to be able to carry out a self-examination. Seeing pictures of these areas and how a breast may appear if there is cancer present can help.

Where cancer forms

Most breast cancers begin in the milk ducts. These are tube-like structures that deliver milk to the nipples.

Cancer may also form in the glands that produce milk, called lobules. Individual lobules are grouped into larger structures called lobes, and each lobe is connected to a duct.

As this system of lobes and ducts surrounds the nipple from within, ductal or lobular cancers may affect the appearance and feel of the nipples and the areolae around them.

The following carousel is a step-by-step guide, with pictures, of how to perform self-examination of the breasts. It also includes some breast cancer pictures to help people understand what cancer warning signs may look like.

How to perform breast self-examination

The National Breast Cancer Foundation suggest three steps for an effective breast self-examination: