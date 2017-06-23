Knowledge center
34 causes of rash: Images and information

A rash is defined as a widespread eruption of skin lesions; it is a very broad medical term. Rashes can vary in appearance greatly, and there are many potential causes. Because of the variety, there is also a wide range of treatments.

A rash can be local to just one small part of the body, or it can cover a large area. Rashes come in many forms; they can be dry, moist, bumpy, smooth, cracked, or blistered; they can be painful, itch, and even change color.

Rashes affect millions of people across the world; some rashes may need no treatment and will clear up on their own, some can be treated at home; others might be a sign of something more serious. Read More

Causes of rash

Young girl with chickenpox
A young girl with chickenpox.

There are a number of potential causes of rashes, including allergies, diseases, reactions, and medications. They can also be caused by bacterial, fungal, viral, or parasitic infections.

Contact dermatitis

One of the most common causes of rashes - contact dermatitis - occurs when the skin has a reaction to something that it has touched. The skin may become red and inflamed, and the rash tends to be weepy and oozy. Common causes include:

  • dyes in clothes
  • beauty products
  • poisonous plants, such as poison ivy and sumac
  • chemicals, such as latex or rubber

Medications

Certain medications can cause rashes in some people; this may be a side effect or an allergic reaction. Also, some medications, including some antibiotics, cause photosensitivity - they make the individual more susceptible to sunlight. The photosensitivity reaction looks similar to sunburn.

Infections

Infections by bacteria, viruses, or fungi can also cause a rash. These rashes will vary depending on the type of infection. For instance, candidiasis, a common fungal infection, causes an itchy rash that generally appears in skin folds. It is important to see a doctor if an infection is suspected.

Autoimmune conditions

An autoimmune condition occurs when an individual's immune system begins to attack healthy tissue. There are many autoimmune diseases, some of which can produce rashes. For instance, lupus is a condition that affects a number of body systems, including the skin. It produces a butterfly-shaped rash on the face.

Home-care for rashes

Rashes come in many forms and develop for many reasons. However, there are some basic measures that can speed up recovery and ease some of the discomfort:

  • Use mild soap - not scented.
  • Avoid washing with hot water - opt for warm.
  • Try to allow the rash to breathe. Do not cover with a Band-Aid or bandage.
  • Do not rub the rash dry, pat it.
  • If the rash is dry, for instance, in eczema, use unscented moisturizers.
  • Do not use any cosmetics or lotions that may be causing the rash - for instance, newly purchased items.
  • Avoid scratching to lessen the risk of infection.
  • Over-the-counter cortisone cream can ease itching.
  • Calamine can relieve some rashes, e.g. poison ivy, chickenpox, and poison oak.

If the rash causes mild pain, acetaminophen or ibuprofen may be useful, but these are not a long-term solution - they will not treat the cause of the rash. It is important to speak with a doctor before taking them.

When to see a doctor

If a rash occurs with the following symptoms, it is important to visit a doctor:

  • a sore throat
  • pain in joints
  • if you have had a recent animal or insect bite
  • red streaks near the rash
  • tender regions near the rash
  • a large collection of pus

Although the majority of rashes are not a major cause for concern, anyone experiencing the following symptoms should go to the hospital straight away:

  • quickly changing coloration on the skin
  • difficulty breathing or feeling like the throat is closing up
  • increasing pain or severe pain
  • high fever
  • confusion
  • dizziness
  • swelling of the face or extremities
  • severe pain in the neck or head
  • repeated vomiting or diarrhea
Written by

