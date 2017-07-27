

Being diagnosed with prostate cancer may trigger a range of feelings, including fear, anxiety, depression, and disbelief. While everyone finds their own way to cope with a diagnosis, prostate cancer blogs may help you to feel as though you are not alone. We have selected the best prostate cancer blogs.

Prostate cancer is one of the most common cancer types in men, with around 161,360 new cases in the United States each year, according to the American Cancer Society. Around 1 in 7 men will receive a diagnosis of prostate cancer in their lifetime.

Although around 26,730 yearly deaths occur from prostate cancer among U.S. men, most men who are diagnosed with the condition do not die from the disease; more than 2.9 million U.S. men who have received a prostate cancer diagnosis "at some point are still alive today."

Healthcare providers will help you to determine the most effective course of care for your condition. However, prostate cancer blogs can help you to connect with people who understand what you are going through.

Medical News Today have located the 10 best prostate cancer blogs that provide guidance, information on what to expect, and support.

Harvard Health Blog: Prostate Health





Harvard Health Blog is run by Harvard Health Publications, the publishing division of the Harvard Medical School of Harvard University. Harvard Health Publications draw on the expertise of more than 11,000 physicians, researchers, and faculty members to deliver up-to-date information that is trustworthy and accessible.

Their Prostate Health blog has posts from Charlie Schmidt, among other writers. Schmidt is the editor of Harvard Medical School Annual Report on Prostate Disease.

Schmidt writes articles such as how combining surgery, radiation, and hormonal therapy may extend survival in advanced prostate cancer, how a new imaging technique may help men to avoid prostate biopsy, and how a urine test can predict high-grade prostate cancer.

Prostate Cancer Foundation





The Prostate Cancer Foundation (PCF) was founded in 1993 to harness more financial and human resources in the mission to develop new breakthroughs and find a cure for prostate cancer.

Through the support of the PCF, the number of drugs approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of prostate cancer has increased from seven, when the PCF first started, to 13 today. The PCF say that there are many more treatments in the pipeline.

The PCF blog features patient stories including Charlie's battle with prostate cancer for 13 years, Stevie's bid to spread awareness on being responsible and getting prostate checkups, and Russell's request for a prostate specific antigen (PSA) blood test that led to the discovery that he had prostate cancer.

Journey to ZERO





ZERO is a national nonprofit organization with a mission to end prostate cancer and have a future with zero prostate cancer deaths. They aim to advance prostate cancer research, help to improve the lives of men and their families, and inspire action against prostate cancer.

ZERO provide educational resources and are funding research for early prostate cancer detection methods. They hope to motivate a passionate, like-minded, and multigenerational team of advocates to put an end to prostate cancer.

The Journey to ZERO blog includes patient education, community perspectives, personal stories, and advocacy in action. Posts include Paul's 5-year anniversary of being diagnosed with stage 4 prostate cancer, Landi's making of a documentary film about prostate cancer in the African American community, and how the ZERO360 support program helped a 56-year-old with his cancer diagnosis, job loss, and financial burden.

Sperling Prostate Center





The Sperling Prostate Center is based in New York City, NY, and offers advanced noninvasive imaging to detect prostate tumors, and prostate treatments with a goal of minimal side effects, a low rate of recurrence, a near nonexistent risk of impotence or incontinence, and preserving quality of life.

Dr. Dan Sperling is the founder of Sperling Prostate Center. He helped to pioneer the MRI-Guided Prostate Laser Ablation, which is a minimally invasive procedure designed to target and destroy only the prostate tumor while leaving healthy tissue untouched.

The Sperling Prostate Center's Prostate Health & Wellness Blog covers topics including how Italian-style coffee may reduce prostate cancer risk, the new patient selection guidelines for focal therapy, and the 10 key warning signs of prostate cancer.

Prostate Cancer 911





Prostate Cancer 911 is a website by Dr. David Samadi and his team. Dr. Samadi is the chairman of urology and chief of robotic surgery at Lenox Hill Hospital in Manhattan, NY. He is a world-renowned prostate cancer specialist.

Dr. Samadi is trained in both open surgery and minimally invasive advanced treatments for prostate cancer, including laparoscopic robotic radical prostatectomy and laparoscopic radical prostatectomy. He aspires to bring global awareness to prostate cancer.

The Prostate Cancer 911 blog includes prostate cancer news such as how radical prostatectomy improves the chance of long-term survival, nutritional tips for during and after prostate cancer treatment, and potential prostate cancer warning signs and when to be concerned.

Renew | Repurpose





Renew | Repurpose replaces the blog Cancer Adventures that Marlys Johnson initially set up with her husband Gary after he received a prostate cancer diagnosis. Marlys says that Gary was the "same witty, courageous wry-humored kind man until [his death in] November 2014."

Marlys has created Renew | Repurpose to go beyond cancer and help people to find a fresh purpose in seasons of loss. Marlys explains that an unspeakable loss could happen through a serious illness or disability, loss of meaningful work, an empty nest, a divorce, unwanted location, financial setbacks, or the death of a loved one.

Recent posts on the blog include 11 reasons why you should not get involved with a support team, how to live knowing that cancer and loss will change your future, and how to maintain bonds with deceased loved ones.

Dan's Journey through Prostate Cancer





Dan's Journey through Prostate Cancer is the blog of Daniel E. Zeller. Dan started an unplanned and unexpected journey into the world of prostate cancer in 2010.

Dan says that having first-hand knowledge from other people with prostate cancer was invaluable to him, and the intent of his blog is to help educate, increase awareness, and provide insight for those who are newly diagnosed with prostate cancer.

Latest posts by Dan include a survey for individuals who have had a prostatectomy and had their PSA return after surgery, life 78 months after radical prostatectomy, and perspectives gained through a prostate cancer support group.

Vital Jake





Janet Worthington is the writer of the blog Vital Jake. Janet started writing about prostate cancer in the early 1990s after her husband's father had died from prostate cancer at age 53. Janet's father was also diagnosed with prostate cancer, and Janet says that having the radical prostatectomy saved his life.

Janet's heart lies in writing articles about men's health. Her mission is to be that of a patient advocate, to write for the typical person who visits the doctor. She writes in an easy-to-understand way and shares information with individuals who need it the most.

Blog posts on the Vital Jake Prostate blog include gene-targeted treatment for prostate cancer, a discussion on prostate cancer treatment and erectile dysfunction, and how Paul survived prostate cancer and beyond.

Living with Prostate Cancer





Living with Prostate Cancer is a blog created by Todd Seals. Todd was diagnosed with stage 4 prostate cancer in 2006, at age 42, and he shares his story to inspire others. Before cancer, he says that he took life for granted and that cancer gave him a second chance.

Todd's blog is about living with cancer and focuses more on the living than the cancer itself. He says that while cancer will always be a part of his story, it will never be the focal point.

Popular posts on the blog include Todd's new chapter with a new oncologist and insurance, his challenge after being prescribed Zytiga, and a list of rules to help you survive the prostate cancer journey, which Todd put together on the 10-year anniversary of his stage 4 diagnosis.

Prostate Cancer Institute of Los Angeles





The Prostate Cancer Institute of Los Angeles specializes in the diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of prostate cancer of all stages.

They offer an expert team of urologists, oncologists, radiologists, and radiation oncologists to provide prostate cancer patients with the best treatment options and outcomes.

The most recent posts on the Prostate Cancer Institute of Los Angeles blog include reducing your risk of prostate cancer through maintaining a healthful diet, risk factors that are associated with prostate cancer, and suggestions of what to do after being diagnosed with prostate cancer.

