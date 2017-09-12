Does forskolin work? Uses, risks, and benefits

With almost two-thirds of adults in the United States being overweight or obese, it is no surprise that the use of weight loss supplements, such as forskolin, is commonplace.

Forskolin, in particular, shot to popularity after praise from Dr. Oz on his television show.

However, the scientific evidence may not support the hype that surrounds this prominent weight loss supplement.

Fast facts on forskolin: Forskolin is a supplement made popular for its possible use in weight loss.

Forskolin comes from a plant called Coleus forskohlii.

In theory, forskolin aids weight loss by helping create enzymes called lipase and adenosine.

What is forskolin?

Forskolin is a plant supplement derived from the root of a member of the mint family known as the Indian coleus that grows in Thailand, Nepal, and parts of India.

While forskolin has long been used in folk medicine for asthma treatment and various other ailments, it is marketed nowadays, as a weight loss supplement.

The coleus plant



Forskolin is a weight loss supplement derived from a plant. Aiding weight loss is just one of it's medicinal properties. Forskolin is a weight loss supplement derived from a plant. Aiding weight loss is just one of it's medicinal properties.

The tropical coleus plant has long been used in Ayurvedic medicine, a subtype of medicine with origins on the Indian subcontinent and long incorporated into western wellness practices.

Traditionally, forskolin and the coleus plant were used to promote general health and wellness. Forskolin was also used for asthma and breathing disorders.

In its natural habitat, local people boiled the root of the coleus to make tea to drink and to promote wellness. Today, it is most popular as a weight loss supplement.

How does forskolin work in weight loss?

Theoretically, forskolin aids in weight loss by helping create enzymes called lipase and adenosine.

These two enzymes free fatty acids from the body's cells. When the fatty acids are free, they can be burned as fuel. When the body burns fatty acids, it may reduce fat without affecting lean muscle mass.

Unfortunately, this theory does not consider that for weight loss to happen a calorie deficit must also occur. In other words, a person must burn more calories than they take in through food and drink. If this fails to happen, a person will not lose weight.

So, while forskolin may raise fat burning capabilities, this is irrelevant without a nutritious diet and exercise to support the calorie deficit.

Studies on the efficacy of forskolin



Studies on the weight loss benefits of forskalin have produced mixed results. Studies on the weight loss benefits of forskalin have produced mixed results.

Study results on forskolin and weight loss are mixed.

While a study conducted on a small group of overweight and obese men showed that forskolin reduced their body fat, it had little effect on their weight. It also increased their testosterone. Higher levels of testosterone are linked with lower weight and sustained weight loss.

Other studies conducted had varying results. In a double blind study, 23 overweight females were given 250 milligrams (mg) of forskolin twice a day for 12 weeks. The studies show that forskolin failed to help the women lose weight. However, the supplement did seem to lessen any additional weight gain while they were taking it.

Therefore, it is too much to say that forskolin is the solution to weight loss. While studies suggest it may slow weight gain or raise testosterone levels in men, forskolin is not a miracle weight loss solution that some supplement distributors and television medical personalities claim.

What are the suggested uses of forskolin?

Forskolin may have skyrocketed into the public eye after praise for its potential to help people lose weight, but it has other possible uses that scientists are currently studying. These potential uses include the following:

treating asthma

treating cancers

improving heart strength in congestive heart failure

treating glaucoma

lowering blood pressure

stimulating a suntan

There have been some scientific studies done on forskolin's effect on cancer in animals that suggest it may have a positive effect. No human studies have been done on that subject, however, so these studies are, at best, inconclusive.

Risks and benefits



Although forskolin is not known to interact with any existing conditions, caution is still advised. Those taking blood thinners or medication for low blood pressure should avoid forskalin. Although forskolin is not known to interact with any existing conditions, caution is still advised. Those taking blood thinners or medication for low blood pressure should avoid forskalin.

Most people who are familiar with weight loss supplements are familiar with warnings about the numerous side effects. However, unlike many supplements that have been available on the market, forskolin itself seems mostly safe.

Many weight loss supplements interact with the cardiac system by raising blood pressure and stimulating cardiac tissue. Because of the way forskolin is metabolized by the body, most scientists believe that it does not interact with the cardiac system the way of other weight loss supplements.

However, just because there are no known interactions with forskolin itself, it does not mean that forskolin supplements are safe.

Weight loss supplement manufacturers can often hide other potentially dangerous ingredients in their supplements. Because of these tactics, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) caution consumers against many weight loss supplements on the market.

Additionally, in Europe, there have been reports of acute poisoning following consumption of products containing forskolin, possibly due to contamination.

Consequently, it is important to be cautious with any supplement or herb, as they are not monitored by the FDA and could have issues with purity, quality, or dosage.

Aside from the risk of contamination, forskolin can pose risks for certain groups and should not be taken by the following:

people with kidney disease

those with low blood pressure

people taking medication for blood pressure or slower heart rate

people taking blood thinners

Conclusions

Forskolin is not a weight loss miracle drug, and there is no substitute for proper diet and exercise.

If, after following a healthful, low calorie diet and exercise program, a person is not losing weight, they may want to consult their doctor. The medical professional can recommend ways to help with weight loss, but forskolin is probably not going to be one of them.