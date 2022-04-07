Share on Pinterest New research finds that two servings of avocado a week may reduce cardiovascular risk. Darren Muir/Stocksy

Researchers examined the relationship between avocado consumption and cardiovascular events.

They found that eating 2 or more servings of avocado per week is linked to 16% fewer cardiovascular events over a 30-year period. One serving is half an avocado, or 80 grams (g).

The researchers conclude that replacing certain fat-containing foods with avocado could lower cardiovascular disease risk.

They note however that replacing plant oils with avocado is linked to a 45% higher stroke risk.

Cardiovascular disease (CVD) is the leading cause of death worldwide. However, it can be prevented through lifestyle factors like diet.

The American Heart Association (AHA) recommends limiting 5- 6% of calories intake from saturated fatty acid (SFA), and replacing SFA and trans-fats with monounsaturated fats (MUFA) and polyunsaturated fats for better heart health.

Avocados are rich in MUFAs and polyunsaturated fats. Studies have found that their regular consumption reduces triglycerides, low-density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol, and total cholesterol level.

Most studies on avocado consumption have focused on cardiovascular risk factors. Studies investigating the link between avocado consumption and cardiovascular events could improve understanding of the fruit’s health benefits.

Recently, researchers have investigated the link between avocado consumption and cardiovascular events.

They found that higher consumption of avocados was linked to a lower risk of CVD and coronary heart disease (CHD).

“The […] results are significant and strengthen previous findings of avocados’ association with a lower risk of cardiovascular disease [as well as] reducing heart outcomes such as fatal and nonfatal myocardial infarction,” Bhanu Gupta, MD, cardiologist at The University of Kansas Health System, not involved in the study, told Medical News Today.

“Point to be noted: avocado consumption does not lower the risk of stroke in the study. Another point to be noted: avocado is not a replacement for healthy dietary fats such as olive oils, nuts, and other plant oils.” – Dr. Gupta