Experts say that cigarette smoke contains over 4,000 different compounds. A significant number of them are toxic (poisonous) and can damage our cells and many of them are carcinogenic (cause cancer). If you’ve ever wondered exactly what you might be breathing in when you inhale cigarette smoke, this list is a real eye opener.

We’ve listed information on a few compounds found in tobacco and cigarette smoke. Note that the most abundant ones, tar, nicotine and carbon monoxide are at the bottom of this list: