A huge study involving 14 million blood tests appears to contradict previous studies which suggest women are more likely to have an allergy than men. This one showed that men exhibit higher sensitivity to 11 common allergens. The Quest Diagnostics Health Trends Report – Allergies Across America – by Quest Diagnostics, suggests that perhaps males require different reporting standards when using blood tests to evaluate for allergies.

The ImmunoCAP® specific IgE (Immunoglobulin E) blood tests detect 11 common allergens people might be susceptible to, including ragweed, mold, two dust mites, dog dander, cat epithelia (skin), and five different foods (egg white, milk, peanut, soybean, and wheat). When an allergen is present our body produces IgE, an antibody. If blood IgE levels are high in the presence of an allergen, it is an indication the individual may have an allergy. Doctors use the blood test, along with symptom evaluation, the patient’s medical history and some other factors before diagnosing an allergy.

Surya N. Mohapatra, Ph.D. chairman and chief executive officer, Quest Diagnostics, said: