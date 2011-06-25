If you have just been diagnosed with diabetes type 2, you might be cured if you follow a 600 calorie-per-day diet for two months, and stay diabetes free if you adopt a healthy lifestyle, researchers from Newcastle University, England reported in the journal Diabetologia Diabetes type 2 is a chronic condition caused by too much glucose in the blood.

Diabetes affects 8.3% of the US population, a total of 25.8 million people; 18.8 million diagnosed plus another 7 million undiagnosed. Approximately 2.5 million people in the UK are affected by diabetes type two. In most countries worldwide diabetes rates are climbing.

This latest study, funded by Diabetes UK, involved 11 volunteers with newly diagnosed diabetes type 2. All patients reversed their diabetes by reducing their daily calorie intake to 600 per day for two months. Three months after completing their diets, seven of them were still diabetes-free, the authors wrote.

Study leader, Professor Roy Taylor, said:

“To have people free of diabetes after years with the condition is remarkable – and all because of an eight week diet. This is a radical change in understanding Type 2 diabetes. It will change how we can explain it to people newly diagnosed with the condition. While it has long been believed that someone with Type 2 diabetes will always have the disease, and that it will steadily get worse, we have shown that we can reverse the condition.”

The scientists, who presented their findings at the American Diabetes Association conference, say that diet can help remove fat from the pancreas, resulting in normal secretion of insulin.

To date, diabetes type two is seen as a chronic (long-term) progressive condition – the patient starts off with a special diet, then takes tablets, and eventually needs insulin injections.

Type 2 diabetes was once a condition that only affected people during adulthood, that is why it is also known as adult-onset diabetes. However, more and more children and teenagers are developing the condition these days.

Diabetes type 2 occurs either because the pancreas is not producing enough insulin, or the body is not reacting to the insulin properly (insulin sensitivity).