Today is World Suicide Prevention Day – WHO (World Health Organization) and IASP (International Association for Suicide Prevention) co-sponsor this date every year in their attempt to combat global suicide rates.

Events this year will include:

The release of thousands of lanterns in Ireland

Volunteer workshops in Malaysia

Several organized walks in America and Australia

An Inuit Celebration of life ceremony, Parliament Hill, Canada

An education seminar in Bangalore, India

According to WHO, approximately one million people commit suicide each year worldwide, that is about one death every 40 seconds or 3,000 per day. For each individual who takes his/her own life, at least 20 attempt to do so. Suicide has a global mortality rate of 16 per 100,000 people.

Dr. Lanny Berman, President of IASP, said:

“On World Suicide Prevention Day, September 10, 2011, the theme ‘Preventing Suicide in Multicultural Societies’ will be embraced. As we develop and implement national and local suicide intervention strategies we need to be aware of cultural factors that can impact on suicidal behavior in diverse settings. We have seen positive outcomes from our tailored approaches to suicide prevention. For example, the restriction of the sale of charcoal in supermarket chains in Hong Kong has resulted in a significant reduction in the number of suicides by poisoning from charcoal burning, and a concerted community response to suicide prevention at a district level shows a positive impact on rates of deliberate self-harm and suicide.” “

Dr. Berman said that suicide rates are considerably reduced when leaders make suicide prevention a top priority for their entire systems, as is the case in the US Air Force. When programs that concentrate on improving recognition and care of depression are implemented, the number of suicides and suicide attempts go down significantly.

Dr. Berman added:

“In Australia, stricter firearm legislation coincided with a significant reduction in the number of firearm suicides, and, in England, restricted access through altered packaging of over-the-counter- medicines resulted in a reduction in the number of deaths by intentional overdose. These few examples demonstrate that if we take into account cultural elements, we can make great strides in the advancement of suicide prevention, understanding and practice.”

Activities have been held in over 40 nations throughout the world, IASP informs. World Suicide Prevention Day banners have been prepared in over 40 languages.