Elderly individuals with low blood vitamin B12 levels have a greater risk of brain shrinkage and losing their cognitive skills, researchers from Rush University Medical Center, Chicago reported in the journal Neurology. Foods rich in vitamin B12 are mainly from animals and include, eggs, milk, liver, meat, and fish.

Christine C. Tangney, Ph.D. and team carried out a study with 121 individuals aged at least 65 years from the south side of Chicago. They underwent blood tests to check for their levels of B12 and B12-related metabolites which can give an indication of a B12 deficiency. They were also assessed for memory and other cognitive skills. About four-and-a-half years later magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scans of their brains were taken to see how big their brains were, as well as identifying some other signs of brain damage.

Those with four of five markers for vitamin B12 deficiency were found to have a higher risk of getting lower cognitive test scores and smaller total brain volumes.

Christine C. Tangney said:

“Our findings definitely deserve further examination. It’s too early to say whether increasing vitamin B12 levels in older people through diet or supplements could prevent these problems, but it is an interesting question to explore. Findings from a British trial with B vitamin supplementation are also supportive of these outcomes.”

Cognitive scores ranged from -2.18 to +1.42 – the average score was 0.23. Homocysteine is a marker of B12. For every rise of one micromole per liter of homocysteine cognitive scores dropped by 0.03 points.

It was not the vitamin B12 blood level that was linked to smaller brain size or cognitive problems, Tangney explained. It was the markers that indicate B12 deficiency. Low vitamin B12 is much harder to detect in elderly individuals.

The National Institute of Aging funded the study.