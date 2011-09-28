Wilson Greatbatch, the man who invented the first effective implantable pacemaker, died in the town he was born in, Buffalo, New York. Greatbach was 92. The first successful cardiac pacemaker was implanted in a human in 1960.

A pacemaker is a medical device that uses electrical impulses to control hearth rhythm, or to reproduce a heart rhythm. An implantable pacemaker, or internal pacemaker has electrodes that go into the heart, the circuitry and power supply are implanted internally. There are various types of pacemakers. All of them are designed to treat a heart rate that is too slow – bradycardia. A pacemaker may work all the time to stimulate the heart into a fixed rhythm, or at a higher rate during physical exertion. Pacemakers may stimulate the heart if they detect too long a pause between heartbeats.



A pacemaker, scaled in centimeters

Greatbatch’s implantable pacemaker varied from earlier decies in using primary cells (mercury battery) as the source of energy. The first patient to have one implanted survived for a further 18 months.

Last year sales of implantable pacemakers in the USA alone exceeded $1.7 billion.

Nobody, except probably his immediate family, know what Greatbatch’s cause of death was. The BBC reported that his son-in-law had explained that his health had been “intermittent”.

Greatbatch has held over 150 patents. He was a member of the National Inventors Hall of Fame, and had once received the Lemelson-MIT Prize. He was presented with the National Medal of Technology by President George H.W. Bush in 1990.



Wilson Greatbatch (right), 2000, at Princeton Forrestal Village. Image from IEEE