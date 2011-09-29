Tabex, a low cost medication which contains Cytisine, a nicotine substitute derived from laburnum seeds, triples a person’s chances of successfully giving up smoking, compared to a placebo, researchers reported in NEJM (New England Journal of Medicine).

Tabex has been available in parts of Eastern Europe for over four decades. However, there was not enough evidence demonstrating the medication’s efficacy in smoking cessation.

A trial carried out by researchers from University College London, the Cancer Center and Institute of Oncology, Poland, and the University of Birmingham, England, found that Tabex is not only much cheaper than other smoking cessation products, it also appears to be effective.

Robert West, Ph.D., and team carried out a single-center, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial involving 740 participants. They were randomly selected into two groups:

The cytisine group

The placebo group

The participants were administered either a placebo or Cytisine for 25 days. Both groups received a minimal amount of counseling.

The researchers wanted to find out how many participants managed to quit smoking for 12 months after the treatment period was over.

They found that:

8.4% of those in the cytisine group were abstinent from smoking for 12 months

2.4% of those in the placebo group stayed off tobacco products for 12 months

In the cytisine group – the 7-day point prevalence for abstinence from smoking at the 12-month follow up was 13.2%

In the placebo group – the 7-day point prevalence for abstinence from smoking at the 12-month follow up was 7.3%

The researchers concluded that in this single center trial, cytisine was clearly more effective than placebo in helping people give up smoking.

The authors added:

“The lower price of cytisine as compared with that of other pharmacotherapies for smoking cessation may make it an affordable treatment to advance smoking cessation globally.”

Doireann Maddock, Senior Cardiac Nurse at the British Heart Foundation, said: