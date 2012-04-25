A study published in The Journal of Sexual Medicine verifies the anatomic existence of the G-Spot. Until now, it has never been determined whether the G-Spot indeed exists, even though women have been reporting engorgement of the upper, anterior part of the vagina during sexual excitement for centuries.

After dissecting the anterior vaginal wall on an 83-year-old cadaver, Adam Ostrzenski, M.D., Ph.D., of the Institute of Gynecology in St. Petersburg, FL, was able to confirm that the G-spot exists.

Ostrzenski found a well-delineated sac structure located on the back (dorsal) perineal membrane, 16.5 mm from the upper part of the urethral meatus, creating a 35 degree angle with the lateral (side) border of the urethra.

He also found that the G-spot has 3 distinct regions, with dimensions of length (L) of 8.1 mm x width (W) 3.6 mm to 1.5 mm x height (H) 0.4 mm. After Ostrzenski removed the entire structure with the adjacent margin tissues, he discovered that the G-spot stretched from 8.1 to 33m. He concludes:

“This study confirmed the anatomic existence of the G-spot, which may lead to a better understanding and improvement of female sexual function.”

According to Irwin Goldstein, editor-in-chief of The Journal of Sexual Medicine, studying women’s sexual health issues is vital.

He says: