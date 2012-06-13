Women need to take better care of their teeth and gums than men, according to a comprehensive review of women’s health studies.

The review, entitled ‘Women’s Health: Periodontitis and its Relation to Hormonal Changes, Adverse Pregnancy Outcomes and Osteoporosis’ by Charlene Krejci, associate clinical professor at the Case Western Reserve University School of Dental Medicine, is featured in the May issue of Oral Health and Preventive Dentistry and reveals that women’s health issues are associated with gum disease.

Hormonal changes occur throughout a woman’s life during puberty, menstruation, pregnancy and menopause. The findings reveal that the fluctuating female hormone levels can change conditions inside the mouth, allowing bacterial growth, entering of blood, and aggravate health issues, such as fetal death, pre-term births and bone loss.

Krejci and her team reviewed 61 articles containing almost 100 studies in order to establish whether hormones are linked to gum disease and particular women’s health issues, such as loss of bone, pre-term labor, and side effects of hormonal replacement therapy (HRT).

Krejci, a Case Western Reserve University periodontist, said: