Individuals with type 2 diabetes could significantly benefit from a protein-rich meal replacement called Almased®, according to results of a pilot study.

The researchers enrolled 22 obese adults with type 2 diabetes in the 12 week pilot study. For the first week, participants replaced all three daily meals with Almased. For the second to forth week, they ate a protein-rich lunch in addition to two meals with Almased, and for the rest of the study duration they only replaced one meal.

Of the 68% of participants who completed the study, the researchers found that they:

lost weight

gained better control of their blood glucose levels

reduced their daily insulin dose

had lower body mass index (BMI)

had lowered waist and hip circumference

improved their HDL-cholesterol and triglycerides

had lower fasting glucose levels

The gluten-free all natural meal replacement is made from yogurt, soy and honey – it contains no artificial flavors, preservatives, added sugars, fillers, or stimulants, and contains no genetically modified organisms.

Stephan Martin, M.D., medical director of the West-German Diabetes and Health Center in Düsseldorf, Germany, who conducted the study, explained:

“In light of the number of people with type 2 diabetes related to obesity, it’s very important to investigate and explore any new tool that may have a positive effect on both weight and blood sugar. One of the most interesting findings to use was that Almased’s positive effect on blood sugar was independent of its effect on weight loss.”

Findings revealed that at 12 weeks:

Weight decreased an average of 23 pounds

Average insulin dose decreased from 147 to 65 units per day

BMI decreased an average of 2.6 kg/m2

Average waist and hip circumferences decreased by 2.8 inches and 1.3 inches, respectively

Average HbA1c decreased from 8.8% to 8.1%

HDL-cholesterol increased 2.2 mg/dL

Triglycerides decreased an average of 70.3 mg/dL

Fasting glucose decreased an average of 27.6 mg/dL

The participants were followed up 18 months after the study was over. The investigators discovered that 4 of the participants continued to use the meal replacement and had lost even more weight, and further decreased their insulin doses, and had additional decreases in HbA1c. In fact, two of them no longer needed insulin injections at all.