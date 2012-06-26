A low-fat diet may put people at the highest risk for gaining their weight back, because it decreases their resting energy expenditure and total energy expenditure more than other diets, such as a low-glycemic index diet and a very low carbohydrate diet. A team of investigators from Children’s Hospital Boston published their preliminary research in JAMA while studying the effects on energy expenditure and components of the metabolic syndrome of these 3 common diets.

A low-fat diet requires a limited amount of fat, most importantly saturated fat, cholesterol, and total caloric intake. This diet typically limits to 1700 calories per day. Foods high in carbohydrates are recommended.

A low-glycemic index diet measures the amount of carbohydrate intake. The diet follows a scale where food is assigned an index number from 1-100 (100 meaning pure glucose). Eating low-glycemic foods take longer for the body to absorb, which makes the person feel satisfaction longer and be less likely to overeat.

A very low carbohydrate diet restricts carbohydrates to about less than 20% of caloric intake per day. Foods containing a higher percentage of proteins and fats are eaten in place of foods such as pasta and bread (foods high in carbohydrates).