Tudorza Pressair, a drug for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), has received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The FDA announced last week that it had approved the aclidinium bromide inhalation powder, for the long-term maintenance treatment of bronchospasm associated with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), including chronic bronchitis and emphysema.

Bronchospasm is where the muscle walls of the airways in the lung (bronchioles) suddenly constrict, causing mild to severe difficulty in breathing.

Tudorza Pressair, distributed by Forest Laboratories subsidiary Forest Pharmaceuticals of St. Louis, is a long-acting dry powder that is inhaled twice a day to help the muscles of the large airways stay relaxed and open to improve airflow.

The product is a multiple-dose inhaler, Pressair, that delivers 60 doses of aclidinium bromide powder.

The agent is a type of anticholinergic known as a long-acting M3 muscarinic antagonist.

Howard Solomon, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer, and President of Forest Laboratories said:

“As the first long-acting inhaled anticholinergic agent approved in over 8 years for COPD, Tudorza will be an important treatment option available for the millions of patients living with this serious disease.“

The company expects to be making the drug available to wholesalers in the fourth quarter of 2012.