A cure for a common form of deafness known as auditory neuropathy is a step closer, after researchers from the University of Sheffield in the UK used human embryonic stem cells to repair a similar type of hearing loss in gerbils. Project leader and stem-cell biologist Marcelo Rivolta and colleagues report their work in the 12 September online issue of Nature. Many of the 275 million people worldwide with moderate-to-profound hearing loss have it because of a faulty link between the inner ear and the brain. Using gerbils and human embryonic stem cells, Rivolta and colleagues describe how they repaired an important part of that link: the auditory nerve. “We have the proof of concept that we can use human embryonic stem cells to repair the damaged ear,” Rivolta told Nature News. As well as proving that stem cells can repair damaged hearing, the researchers hope the breakthrough will lead to new treatments. “More work needs to be done, but now we know it’s possible,” said Rivolta. For their study, he and his colleagues developed a way to turn human embryonic stem cells into ear cells and then transplanted them into deaf gerbils.

Auditory Neuropathy Share on Pinterest The model of hearing loss they treated in the gerbils is similar to auditory neuropathy in humans, where damage to the cochlear nerve (also known as auditory or acoustic nerve) disrupts or prevents sound signals picked up by the cochlea in the inner ear from reaching the brain. The problem lies mainly with the neurons or nerve cells connecting the brain to the inner-ear hair cells that translate sound into electrical signals. People with this form of hearing loss are usually born with it, and some cases are known to be caused by faulty genes that have already been identified. But there is also increasing evidence that auditory neuropathy can be caused by jaundice at birth and other environmental factors such as exposure to noise can also be risk factors.

The Study Rivolta has spent the last ten years developing a way to differentiate human embryonic stem cells into auditory neurons and hair cells. For this study, the team treated stem cells with two types of fibroblast growth factor, FGF3 and FGF10. This produced two types of primordial sensory cell: otic epithelial progenitors (OEPs) which are like hair cells, and otic neural progenitors (ONPs) which are like neurons. They then transplanted only the ONPs into the ears of gerbils treated with ouabain, a chemical that damages auditory nerves, but not hair cells. Ten weeks later, some of the transplanted cells had grown projections that connected to the brain stem. The researchers used a method called ABR (auditory brainstem evoked responses) to measure how well the brain detects an electrical signal after sound stimulation. Four weeks after transplantation, the average overall improvement in hearing (functional recovery) was 46%. “The responses of the treated animals were substantially better than those untreated, although the range of improvement was broad. Some subjects did very well, while in others recovery was poor,” Rivalto told the press.