Acupuncture may help relieve some of the symptoms of Parkinson’s disease, researchers from the University of Seoul, South Korea, reported in CNS Neuroscience & Therapeutics. It appears that acupuncture reactivates parts of the brain that have become too deactivated, the authors added.

The scientists explained that several studies had shown that acupuncture treatment relieved symptoms of patients with Parkinson’s disease in human and animal subjects. Some studies using fMRI had found that neural responses in extensive brain regions were much lower among Parkinson’s patients compared to healthy individuals. Brain areas particularly affected by Parkinson’s include the thalamus, putamen, and the supplementary motor area.

Scientists have been carrying out more and more studies on the possible therapeutic benefits of acupuncture. An article published in JAMA (Journal of the American Medical Association) in September 2012 found that acupuncture may help in the treatment of chronic pain.

Yeo, S., Lim and team used fMRI (functional magnetic resonance imaging) to measure what the specific effects of needling acupuncture point GB34 (Yanglinqquan) were on parts of the brain that are affected by Parkinson’s Disease.

Certain brain centers become too inactive in people with Parkinson’s disease. The authors explained that acupuncture seems to reactivate them.

The authors divided the participants into two groups:

The control group – consisting of 12 “healthy” subjects. None of them had Parkinson’s disease.

The Parkinson’s group – consisting of 12 patients with Parkinson’s disease.

They found that acupuncture encourages better neural responses in the following brain regions: the basal ganglia, putamen, thalamus, caudate, and substantia nigra – all associated with Parkinson’s disease.



Acupuncture reactivated neural activity in the basal ganglia, substiantia nigra, thalamus, putamen (not shown) and caudate (not shown).

The authors wrote: