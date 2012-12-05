An effective and timely examination method for colorectal cancer has remained a gerontologist’s dream for many years. A method such as a breath test, similar to a breathalyser test for drinking and driving, may make it easier to diagnose colon cancer, according to a new study in the British Journal of Surgery.

The authors recruited 78 people for their study, of whom 37 had colon cancer and 41 were “healthy controls”. Researchers found that those with colorectal cancer had a distinct pattern of chemicals that were linked to tumor activity in their breath.

The investigators collected the exhaled breath in an inert bag from all study participants. They then analyzed the breath samples using a statistical model, and correctly picked out the colon cancer patients 76 percent of the time.

Dr. Donato Altomare and his research team from the University Aldo Moro in Bari, Italy examined the feasibility of a breath test. They found 15 volatile organic compounds (VOCs) that differed clearly between the two groups.

This is just one small step in attempting to create a breath test to identify colon cancer. However, it is too early to know if such a screening test would be workable in the real world, or if false positives are a risk.

Another question brought up by the authors was whether breath tests could recognize people with colon polyps.

The authors point out that there is work left to be done, and it is still unclear which breath chemicals should be evaluated or what specific statistical method is most accurate for eliminating cases of colon cancer.

The next step is to test this screening process further in a clinical trial setting. If in the future, it can be used for patients, it will eliminate much pain and discomfort associated with current screening processes.