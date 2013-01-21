Expanded use of Botox (onabotulinumtoxinA) for the treatment of leaky bladder (overactive bladder) in adults who did not respond well to anticholinergics has been approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Anticholinergics are a class of medications that oppose the actions of acetylcholine, a neurotransmitter. These medications inhibit the transmission of parasympathetic nerve impulses; they reduce spasms of smooth muscles, such as the muscles in the bladder.

Patients with an overactive bladder experience leaking urine (bladder incontinence) because the bladder squeezes either without warning or too often. Patients commonly have a sudden and urgent need to urinate, and urinate frequently.

In the USA, about 14.7 million adults are thought to experience symptoms of overactive bladder with urinary incontinence. Anticholinergics are commonly prescribed as pills and are used by about 3.3 million patients in the United States with overactive bladder to manage their condition. However, experts say that over half of them stop taking at least one oral drug within one year, probably because they do not work properly; some also give up taking the medication because they cannot tolerate it.

Dr. Victor Nitti, Vice Chairman, Department of Urology and Director of Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery at NYU Langone Medical Center, said “Overactive bladder can be a difficult condition to treat as there have been limited options for patients when currently available medications have failed to provide them with adequate relief. With the approval of Botox we have a new treatment option to offer these patients that has demonstrated efficacy in reducing urinary leakage and other symptoms of OAB with the effect lasting up to six months.”

By injecting Botox into the bladder muscle, the bladder relaxes and can store larger volumes of urine, resulting in reduced episodes of urinary incontinence.

The surgeon injects Botox into the bladder using cystoscopy. In this procedure the doctor can see the inside of the bladder so that the Botox can be accurately injected.

Scientists from Loyola University Chicago Stritch School of Medicine (SSOM) and the National Institutes of Health network found that Botox injected into the bladder muscle is twice as likely to eliminate overactive bladder symptoms in females compared to medications.

Hylton V. Joffe, M.D., director of the Division of Reproductive and Urologic Products in FDA’s Center for Drug Evaluation and Research, said: