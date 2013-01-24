The lifespan of a smoker tends to be ten years shorter than that of a never-smoker. But smokers who quit by their 40th birthday can expect to live nearly as long as those who never took up the habit, according to a new analysis of health survey and death record data from the US.
"Quitting smoking before age 40, and preferably well before 40, gives back almost all of the decade of lost life from continued smoking."
“Quitting smoking before age 40, and preferably well before 40, gives back almost all of the decade of lost life from continued smoking.”
"Life expectancy was shortened by more than 10 years among the current smokers, as compared with those who had never smoked."
Click here for tips on How to Give Up Smoking.