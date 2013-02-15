Using sugar to heal injuries has now been revealed as “revolutionary” by a particular patient who is getting the treatment at a Birmingham Hospital in the UK.



The novel practice, used by a senior lecturer at the University of Wolverhampton’s School of Health, Moses Murandu who grew up in Zimbabwe, consists of using granulated sugar on hospital patients to heal wounds and decrease pain. The method was created by Murandu’s father.

When Murandu moved to the UK he noticed that sugar was not used for this practice in most other countries.

Now, he is conducting a research trial testing the effectiveness of sugar when used on patients with injuries such as leg ulcers, amputations, and bed sores.



Patient Alan Bayliss at Moseley Hall Hospital is an amputee and is currently receiving the sugar treatment. He endured an amputation on his right leg above the knee because of an ulcer at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital Birmingham in January 2013. A vein was removed from his left leg as a part of this surgery.



For his rehabilitation, Bayliss moved to Moseley Hall Hospital where regular dressings were used to heal his wound, however his left leg wound would not heal. Nurses called Murandu who then administered the sugar treatment to Mr. Bayliss.



Just two weeks following treatment, Mr. Bayliss’ wound significantly decreased in size and healed considerably.

Mr. Bayliss is a 62-year-old electrical engineer and said, “It has been revolutionary. The actual wound was very deep – it was almost as big as my finger. When Moses first did the dressing he almost used the whole pot of sugar, but two weeks later he only needed to use 4 or 5 teaspoons. I am very pleased indeed. I feel that it has speeded up my recovery a lot, and it has been a positive step forward. I was a little skeptical at first but once I saw the sugar in operation and how much it was drawing the wound out, I was impressed.”

The nurses monitoring Mr. Bayliss said the treatment lifted his morale. Not only did it help him physically, but the sugar treatment also accomplished a psychological benefit, the nurses noted. They saw Mr. Bayliss beyond happy with the results.



Moses Murandu is currently halfway through his randomized control trial at three West Midlands Hospitals. To date, 35 patients have received the effective treatment with no adverse effects.

The sugar treatment is successful because bacteria need water to grow, therefore using sugar to treat a wound draws the water away, ridding the bacteria of water. This stops the bacteria from growing and eventually they die.

Murandu concluded:

“It is very pleasing for me to see the results, especially now that the nurses are able to take over and administer the treatment after I have made the initial assessment, and also that the patients are experiencing the benefits. I believe in the sugar and the nurses and doctors who see the effects are beginning to believe in it too. I’d like to thank the University and the School of Health and Wellbeing for their support and also the patients for taking part.”

Written by Kelly Fitzgerald