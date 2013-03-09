Why are bacteria becoming increasingly more resistant to antibiotics? A hypothesis regarding the enigma of antibiotic resistance has been put forward by a researcher from the University of Granada in Spain. He claims this could revolutionize how the pharmaceutical industry goes about targeting superbugs.

Mohammed Bakkali, a geneticist, has demonstrated that using antibiotics can make non-resistant bacteria become resistant because they assume the DNA of already-resistant bacteria.

Our overuse of antibiotics forces bacteria to assume the DNA of other resistant bacteria, because the mere presence of antibiotics exposes them to enormous stress, and this stress triggers random behavior.

Bakkali says:

“In this way, the non-resistant bacteria become resistant completely by accident on ingesting this DNA and can even become much more virulent, partly due to the stress we subject them to when we make an abusive use of antibiotics.”

Scientists have spent the last few decades investigating when, how and why bacteria take up DNA from other resistant bacteria, and eventually become resistant to antibiotics themselves.

The when (in unfavorable or stressful circumstances) and how bacteria take up the DNA of resistant bacteria is understood. However “nobody has pinpointed the reason why bacteria ingest this genetic material,” Bakkali explained in a report published in the March 2013 edition of Archives of Microbiology.

In most circumstances, a bacterium would not choose to take up the DNA of another bacterium, because it would have too much to lose. It does not have a “DNA reader” which enables it to take up only the molecules that are useful. In most cases, random selection of DNA is a dangerous and even fatal venture for any bacterium.