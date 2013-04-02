Chickenpox, the childhood infection of earlier generations, has been most recently neutralized by the varicella vaccine – a vaccine that has shown long-term effectiveness against the illness, according to a new study by the Kaiser Permanente Vaccine Study Center.



The study findings, published in the journal Pediatrics, were based on a 14-year study consisting of 7,585 children ranging in age from 12 to 23 months. The researchers aimed to examine the long-term effectiveness of the vaccine and its influence on the epidemiology of varicella (chickenpox) and herpes zoster (shingles). Additionally, they looked at the results of a second dose of varicella vaccine, which became available in 2006.

Varicella Vaccine Proves Effective Over Time The varicella vaccine became licensed in the United States in 1995 and was then suggested for regular use to children by the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices. Before this, chickenpox was prevalent worldwide – with over 90 percent of adolescents becoming infected before the age of 20.



Along the length of the follow-up period, the prevalence rate of chickenpox in this cohort was 9 to 10 times less than the corresponding rates in kids of the same age who were not vaccinated before the vaccine came onto the market. This means the varicella vaccine has a total effectiveness rate of nearly 90 percent. Randy Bergen, MD, chief of outpatient pediatrics at Kaiser Permanente’s Walnut Creek Medical Center and a pediatric infectious disease consultant, said: “Clearly, the vaccine is a very effective tool in preventing or limiting the severity of chicken pox in young people. As with any vaccine, though, the rate of vaccination has a huge impact on effectiveness. The more children vaccinated, the more effective the vaccine is for the entire community. At Kaiser Permanente, our use of a comprehensive electronic health record, Kaiser Permanente HealthConnect®, enables us to quickly identify children in the targeted age ranges who have not been vaccinated, and to reach out to their parents to ensure they get the shots. Keeping vaccination rates high confers benefit on the community as a whole because there are fewer children who can contract and spread the virus.” Within the study cohort, in the 14 years after the varicella vaccination, there were a total of 1,505 breakthrough cases of chickenpox reported. “Breakthrough cases” are labeled this way because they happen even though a child has gotten the varicella vaccine. Chickenpox cases were categorized into: mild – less than 50 lesions

moderate – 51 to 300 lesions

severe – over 300 lesions