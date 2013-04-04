Male pattern baldness is linked to a higher risk of coronary heart disease, but only if it is on the top/crown of a man’s head. The finding came from a new study published in the journal BMJ Open which also showed that a receding hairline is not associated with an elevated risk of the disease. The investigators searched the Medline and Cochrane Library databases for studies published on male pattern baldness and coronary heart disease. The experts found 850 potential reports that were published between 1950 and 2012. Just 6 of the reports were included in the examination because they were the only ones that fulfilled the eligibility criteria. All studies had been published between 1993 and 2008 and included about 40,000 men.

The risk is higher for younger men Three of the studies were cohort reports – the well-being of the balding men was monitored for 11 years or more. Results showed that men who had lost the majority of their hair had a 32% increased risk of developing coronary artery disease, compared to their peers who maintained a full head of hair. When the analysis was restricted to men under the age of 55-60, a comparable pattern was revealed. Bald or extensively balding males had a 44% increased probability to develop coronary artery disease. After examining the other 3 reports, which compared the heart health of men who were bald or balding with those who were not, the experts saw similar results. The team found that balding men had a 70% higher risk of having heart disease, while those in younger age groups had a 84% elevated chance.