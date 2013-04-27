Pfizer’s Arthritis Drug Xeljanz (tofacitinib citrate) should not be approved for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, CHMP (Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use) advised the European Medicines Agency on April 25th, 2013.

Pfizer can request a re-examination of the opinion with the next 15 days, EMA (European Medicines Agency) informed.



Xelianz is intended as treatment for moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis, a disease of the immune system which damages and inflames the joints. It is designed to be used in patients who did not respond to or could not tolerate at least two other DMARDs (disease-modifying antirheumatic drugs), including biological DMARDs.



Biological DMARDs target specific immune system proteins. They are produced using recombinant DNA technology and are made by cells that have been genetically altered to produce the medicine.