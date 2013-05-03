Rates of suicide among middle-aged Americans have risen significantly in the past 10 years, causing concern that a generation of baby boomers who have dealt with a lifetime of economic worry, as well as easy access to prescription pills, may be more susceptible to harming themselves.



The finding came from the CDC’s journal, Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report.



CDC Director Tom Frieden, M.D., M.P.H. said:

“Suicide is a tragedy that is far too common. The stories we hear of those who are impacted by suicide are very difficult. This report highlights the need to expand our knowledge of risk factors so we can build on prevention programs that prevent suicide.”

Suicide deaths have become more common than deaths from motor vehicle crashes over the last few years in the U.S. In 2010, there were approximately 33,687 deaths from motor vehicle crashes and 38,364 suicides.



Researchers from the CDC examined suicide trends among adult Americans aged 35 to 65 by their sex and other demographic features, such as the state they lived in, and mechanism of injury from 1999 to 2010. They used data from the CDC’s Web-based Injury Statistic Query and Reporting System (WISQARS).

Yearly suicide rates for this age category rose 28% over this period – from 13.7 suicides per 100,000 people in 1999 to 17.6% per 100,000 in 2010. Experts saw significantly higher increases among non-Hispanic whites and American Indians and Alaska Natives.



Elevated suicide rates were also seen among males and females involving the following methods:

hanging/suffocation

firearms

poisoning

The report said the suicide rates for those aged 10 to 34 and those aged 65 and over did not change notably during this time.



Suicide rates among those aged 35 to 64 rose in all states, with statistically significant rises happening in 39 states.



Linda C. Degutis, Dr.P.H., M.S.N., director of CDC’s National Center for Injury Prevention and Control exaplined:



